Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said last week that it's "totally unreal for a club of our size" to be challenging for a top-six finish

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.

Pontus Jansson, Keane Lewis-Potter and Kristoffer Ajer will miss out on Saturday.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is likely to name an unchanged side following last week's superb 3-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey are all still injured.

I'm probably not the only person to have underestimated Aston Villa in recent weeks. Unai Emery's side are flying and their 3-0 win over Newcastle last time out actually flattered the Magpies, who have got the best defensive record in the top flight.

Villa's performance in that game was one of the best displays I've seen from any team this season. They are brilliantly organised but also carry a real attacking threat.

Ollie Watkins has talked about Emery's coaching and playing off the defender's shoulder but Emiliano Buendia is becoming more prominent, creating chances for Watkins the same way he used to with Teemu Pukki in his Norwich days.

Brentford's results have dropped off a bit in recent weeks but they still don't lose many at home. It's only the fact Villa have been so good that makes me think they can edge it.

Prediction: 1-2

Brentford have earned four straight home wins over Aston Villa in all competitions, including a first top-flight victory against them in January last year.

Villa's most recent competitive victory at Brentford came in a FA Cup fourth-round replay in February 1953, six years after their last away league triumph in this fixture.

Brentford are winless in five Premier League games, losing each of the last three.

Their only two league defeats at home this season came against Arsenal in September and Newcastle United on 8 April.

The Bees are three points shy of their final tally of 46 from last season.

Brentford's next top-flight win will be their 100th.

Ivan Toney has alternated between scoring a goal and not scoring across his last 11 league appearances; he failed to score in this most recent outing.

Mathias Jensen has scored four goals in his last six home league games for Brentford.

Thomas Frank has won 99 of his 225 matches as Brentford head coach in all competitions.

Villa have equalled the club record of five consecutive Premier League victories, set in 1996 and matched 25 years ago.

Their most recent longer top-flight winning streak spanned seven games between December 1989 and February 1990 under Graham Taylor.

Aston Villa have taken 22 points out of the last possible 24, keeping six clean sheets during that run.

It's six wins in eight Premier League away fixtures for Villa under Unai Emery, as many victories as in all 19 attempts under Steven Gerrard.

They have scored in all 18 Premier League matches under Emery, the longest streak by any club this season.

Villa can net multiple goals in six successive top-flight games for the first time since a run of seven from October to November 1980.

Ollie Watkins has scored 11 times in 12 league appearances, including one in each of his last six away matches. He needs one more goal to become the first Villa player to reach 15 in a top-flight season since Christian Benteke a decade ago.

Watkins, who scored 49 goals in 143 appearances for Brentford prior to joining Villa, has been directly involved in the most Premier League goals in 2023, with 11 goals and three assists.

