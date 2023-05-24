Close menu
Manchester United v Chelsea preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and predictions

Manchester United midfielder Casimero shields the ball from Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic
Manchester United salvaged a 1-1 draw in October's reverse fixture against Chelsea after a late goal from midfielder Casimero

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has returned to training after missing the past two games because of a leg issue and illness.

Phil Jones, Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek are all long-term absentees.

Chelsea forward Joao Felix has recovered from the minor injury that forced him to drop out of the matchday squad last weekend.

Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount remain sidelined.

Benoit Badiashile faces months out with a hamstring injury.

Faltering Frank - Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard has lost seven of his nine games in all competitions since he returned to the club in April, drawing one and winning one

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in the past 10 Premier League meetings, winning three and drawing seven.
  • Chelsea are on a nine-match winless league run at Old Trafford, drawing six and losing three.
  • This fixture has produced a total of 26 draws, more than any other in Premier League history, and each of the last five clashes have ended level.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United require one point to secure a place in the top four and qualification for next season's Champions League.
  • The Red Devils are vying to win 40 matches in all competitions for just the fifth season in their history.
  • Erik ten Hag's side are unbeaten in 28 games at Old Trafford in all competitions, winning 24 and drawing four.
  • United have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six Premier League home fixtures.
  • Anthony Martial has scored four goals and contributed one assist in his past four starts against Chelsea.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea are guaranteed to finish in the Premier League's bottom half for the first time in 27 years.
  • The Blues are winless in their previous 15 Premier League matches against sides above them in the table, drawing four and losing 11, including each of the last four.
  • Chelsea would set a new club record of 16 defeats in a 38-game Premier League season if they are beaten at Old Trafford.
  • The west London side have scored 36 goals in 36 league games this term, their worst top-flight return since they mustered just 31 goals in 1923-24.
  • Raheem Sterling is yet to score in 24 appearances against Manchester United for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea in all competitions.

