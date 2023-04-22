Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Notts County

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 5-4-1

  • 30Mersin
  • 5Fowler
  • 6Brown
  • 12Zouma
  • 16Berkoe
  • 22Bone
  • 15Booty
  • 19Marshall
  • 10Viggars
  • 21Deacon
  • 29Gurung

Substitutes

  • 1Hadler
  • 3Galvin
  • 14Odusanya
  • 27Iandolo
  • 38Jeche

Notts County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Mair
  • 6O'Brien
  • 4Cameron
  • 2Brindley
  • 10Jones
  • 19Scott
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 18Palmer
  • 17Vincent
  • 8Austin
  • 15Baldwin

Substitutes

  • 9Langstaff
  • 11Nemane
  • 23Chicksen
  • 24Bostock
  • 26Morias
Referee:
Andrew Miller

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4433831124171107
2Notts County44311031113972103
3Chesterfield442491177502781
4Woking4322101168462276
5Barnet4421101374641073
6Boreham Wood4318151050351569
7Bromley4417161165521367
8Eastleigh44198175556-165
9Southend44189175243963
10Dag & Red44178195972-1359
11Solihull Moors431512166262057
12Oldham441512175963-457
13Halifax431511174747056
14Wealdstone431511175168-1756
15Altrincham441412186579-1454
16Gateshead431315156060053
17Dorking44158216388-2553
18Aldershot44149216173-1251
19York441310215260-849
20Maidenhead United441310214661-1549
21Torquay441210225577-2246
22Yeovil44719183556-2140
23Scunthorpe44810264782-3534
24Maidstone United44510294395-5225
