Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Justham
- 19Ling
- 21Longe-King
- 2Hare
- 3Johnson
- 5Onariase
- 8Sagaf
- 11Weston
- 16Phipps
- 36Bird
- 7Effiong
Substitutes
- 10Balanta
- 12Robinson
- 13Strizovic
- 14Saunders
- 39Ibie
Halifax
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johnson
- 2Golden
- 6Stott
- 19Cooke
- 27Senior
- 22Arthur
- 14Hunter
- 17Harker
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 18Capello
- 10Warburton
Substitutes
- 20Gilmour
- 21Alli
- 28Wright
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
Match report to follow.