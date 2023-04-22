Close menu
National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Justham
  • 19Ling
  • 21Longe-King
  • 2Hare
  • 3Johnson
  • 5Onariase
  • 8Sagaf
  • 11Weston
  • 16Phipps
  • 36Bird
  • 7Effiong

Substitutes

  • 10Balanta
  • 12Robinson
  • 13Strizovic
  • 14Saunders
  • 39Ibie

Halifax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 6Stott
  • 19Cooke
  • 27Senior
  • 22Arthur
  • 14Hunter
  • 17Harker
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 18Capello
  • 10Warburton

Substitutes

  • 20Gilmour
  • 21Alli
  • 28Wright
Referee:
Elliot Swallow

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4433831124171107
2Notts County44311031113972103
3Chesterfield442491177502781
4Woking4322101168462276
5Barnet4421101374641073
6Boreham Wood4318151050351569
7Bromley4417161165521367
8Eastleigh44198175556-165
9Southend44189175243963
10Dag & Red44178195972-1359
11Solihull Moors431512166262057
12Oldham441512175963-457
13Halifax431511174747056
14Wealdstone431511175168-1756
15Altrincham441412186579-1454
16Gateshead431315156060053
17Dorking44158216388-2553
18Aldershot44149216173-1251
19York441310215260-849
20Maidenhead United441310214661-1549
21Torquay441210225577-2246
22Yeovil44719183556-2140
23Scunthorpe44810264782-3534
24Maidstone United44510294395-5225
