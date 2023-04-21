Last updated on .From the section National League

Striker Paul Mullin (right) has scored 45 goals for Wrexham this season

National League: Wrexham v Boreham Wood Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Saturday, 22 April Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app plus live text, match report & reaction

Wrexham will be looking to end a 15-year absence from the Football League on Saturday evening with a finale that will befit their Hollywood owners.

Victory over Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Stadium would clinch the National League title and promotion.

Phil Parkinson's side have been locked in a titanic tussle for the title with Notts County, but ultimately only one team will achieve automatic promotion.

Wrexham's 3-0 midweek win over Yeovil Town in their game in hand over County puts them in pole position, four points clear of their rivals with two games remaining.

Saturday's opponents Boreham Wood are themselves chasing promotion via the play-offs, and Wrexham had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Hertfordshire last October.

Plenty of records have been broken so far this season - including most club league wins, most club points as well as most National League goals and points.

But Parkinson, who has enjoyed three previous promotions as a manager, that those records will mean nothing unless the team secure the title and promotion.

"There's a real determination among the group to get over the line," Parkinson said.

"There's a good feeling in the camp and so there should be.

"The lads have relished every game this season, particularly the home games in front of 10,000 fans who are passionately behind the team.

"Everybody's really looking forward to the weekend."

Wrexham fans have experienced plenty of heartache and pain since relegation from the Football League in April 2008.

There has been play-off disappointment on five occasions, including defeat by Welsh rivals Newport County in the final in 2013, and the club has also been on the brink of going out of business.

The Covid-19 pandemic cast another shadow over the club in early 2020 as they struggled towards the bottom of the National League.

But salvation would emerge from the most unlikely of sources later that year.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney put forward their vision for the ailing club in an online Zoom presentation.

Members of the Supporters' Trust, custodians of the club since 2011, voted overwhelmingly in favour of the pair's takeover in February 2021.

However disappointment on the field continued as Wrexham failed to reach the play-offs with defeat on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

Parkinson was brought in as manager in the summer of 2021 and he was backed in the transfer market, with the acquisition of high profile players such as Paul Mullin, Ben Tozer and Aaron Hayden.

After an indifferent start, Wrexham would take the title race with Stockport County down to the very last day, but would ultimately miss out on automatic promotion and further play-off pain - this time against Grimsby.

Fast forward nearly 12 months and Wrexham are now on the brink of achieving what they have been striving for the past 15 years.

"There's been 15 years of pain," Parkinson added.

"The club's had so many tough times and we've had supporters who have followed this club home and away through all those tough periods.

"I totally understand what it means to everybody - the supporters are incredibly loyal and passionate.

"The whole town and area has got behind the club and it would be very special if we could finish the job off."