Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|33
|16
|10
|7
|60
|36
|24
|58
|2
|Queen's Park
|34
|17
|7
|10
|59
|45
|14
|58
|3
|Inverness CT
|34
|15
|9
|10
|50
|44
|6
|54
|4
|Partick Thistle
|33
|15
|7
|11
|59
|41
|18
|52
|5
|Ayr
|34
|14
|10
|10
|58
|42
|16
|52
|6
|Morton
|33
|12
|12
|9
|48
|41
|7
|48
|7
|Raith Rovers
|33
|11
|9
|13
|44
|45
|-1
|42
|8
|Arbroath
|33
|6
|15
|12
|29
|44
|-15
|33
|9
|Hamilton
|34
|7
|8
|19
|29
|61
|-32
|29
|10
|Cove Rangers
|33
|6
|9
|18
|36
|73
|-37
|27
