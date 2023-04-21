Stranraer v Elgin City

StranraerStranraer15:00ElginElgin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|33
|19
|10
|4
|62
|33
|29
|67
|2
|Dumbarton
|33
|17
|7
|9
|47
|37
|10
|58
|3
|Annan Athletic
|33
|14
|8
|11
|59
|46
|13
|50
|4
|East Fife
|33
|13
|8
|12
|52
|47
|5
|47
|5
|Forfar
|33
|12
|9
|12
|35
|40
|-5
|45
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|33
|11
|11
|11
|48
|49
|-1
|44
|7
|Stranraer
|33
|10
|8
|15
|37
|55
|-18
|38
|8
|Elgin
|33
|10
|7
|16
|42
|56
|-14
|37
|9
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|33
|9
|8
|16
|32
|47
|-15
|35
|10
|Albion
|33
|9
|6
|18
|41
|45
|-4
|33