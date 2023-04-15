Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Briton Ferry Llansawel and Wrexham will go head to head in a play-off final in Newtown on Sunday as they bid to secure promotion to the Genero Adran Premier.

Having already sealed the Adran South title, Briton Ferry are hoping to secure promotion to the top-flight and have reached the Welsh Cup final.

Wrexham secured the Adran North title with an impressive 100% record and received the title in front of a record-breaking crowd of over 9,000 at the Racecourse last month.

The club's Hollywood co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were at that game, having pledged investment into the women's programme when they took over in February 2021.

Wrexham's squad are set to turn semi-professional should they gain promotion to the Adran Premier at the end of the season.

"There's pressure on both sides," Wrexham midfielder Lili Mai Jones told the Welsh language football programme Ar y Marc on BBC Radio Cymru.

"Both sides will be there to win the game and the best team will win on the day.

"You've just got to ignore the extra attention. It's good that we are getting the attention for the women's team and we have to take it as a positive and hopefully we can come out on top."

Briton Ferry, who have reached the Welsh Cup final for the first time in their history and face Cardiff City next weekend, acknowledge that many will see them as underdogs.

"That could be to our advantage," said Beca Angharad, a member of the Briton Ferry backroom team. "We're quietly in the background.

"You could say Wrexham are favourites but you have to remember we have performed well and we have another final the following week."