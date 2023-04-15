Padraig Amond's goals were a key part of former club Newport County's FA Cup exploits

Padraig Amond was the Newport County fan favourite who earned cult status for his FA Cup giant-killing goals.

Now the striker who turned 35 on Saturday could end up going from cult status in south Wales to hero in the north with an unlikely role in Wrexham's captivating National League title campaign.

After four years and more than 50 goals for Newport, Amond is now with Woking - currently third in the table and who travel to second placed Notts County in Saturday's late kick-off.

Wrexham boosted their automatic promotion hopes on Easter Monday in a victory against nearest rivals Notts County. A 3-2 win took the Dragons back to the top of the table on a staggering 103 points, three points clear of the Magpies.

A Wrexham win at Barnet and a victory for play-off contenders the Cards could open up the possibility for Phil Parkinson's Wrexham side to seal promotion in their game in hand against Yeovil on Tuesday.

Amond - who hit headlines with County's FA Cup goals against the likes of Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Manchester City - said he had overlooked the possibility of earning a supporting role in Wrexham's acclaimed documentary of their Hollywood ownership under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhennery,

But he admitted being part of a promotion race that has attracted the attention way beyond non-league is something to enjoy.

Amond said: "Notts County and Wrexham deserve so much praise for what they've done this season and the standard they've taken the league to.

"They've both got 100 points, the goals they've scored is unbelievable and it's a shame one of them is not going to go up automatically for the points total.

"They've scored so many goals, played some brilliant football and they've really brought the National League's focus on even further."

There can be only one

In such an enthralling race that is luring viewers from across the globe, only one club will be able to secure automatic promotion.

"I think it maybe does give a big say in that maybe more than one team should be automatically promoted from the league and maybe more teams should be relegated from the Football League."

Amond has come up against the two centurions this season, scoring in February's 2-2 draw at Wrexham where the Cards became the only side to take points off Parkinson's side at the Racecourse this season.

Wrexham beat Woking in a five-goal thriller at the beginning of the season, but he is not saying who Woking would prefer to face in the play-offs as the unlucky side to miss out on guaranteed promotion.

"It's hard to say which is the better side, obviously Wrexham are the better team at the minute because they're higher in the league and they're the facts," he said.

"We probably found it more difficult playing against Notts County but that doesn't mean that Wrexham aren't better.

"When you play against the perceived bigger teams they raise your game because you want to take the game to the opposition, all the pressure is on them."

A result for Woking in Saturday's 17.30 BST kick-off will bring the Hollywood dream even closer for Wrexham.

A birthday goal for the striker may earn him a feature in the 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary.

"I will watch the documentary but I won't be watching the documentary for my cut," he added.

"I think there will be a bigger narrative in their documentary next year if it's going back to the Football League."