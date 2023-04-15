Last updated on .From the section Irish

Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane spreads himself as Linfield's Matthew Clarke sends in a shot

Glentoran eased to a 3-0 win over Cliftonville which sees the Oval side go third in the Premiership.

Linfield tightened their grip on second place with a 1-0 victory at Coleraine while Glenavon edged Newry City 1-0 to seal the final European play-off spot.

Bottom side Portadown are now just two points behind Dungannon Swifts after beating Carrick Rangers 2-0 while the Swifts lost 2-0 at Ballymena United.

Loughgall defeated Dundela 3-1 to seal promotion to the Premiership.

