Callum Davidson brought a dream cup double in his maiden season

Callum Davidson has "mutually" left his post as St Johnstone manager with the Scottish Premiership club slipping towards a relegation fight.

The McDiarmid Park side have won just twice in 2023 and sit four points off a play-off place.

Former Saints player Davidson became a club icon after winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup in 2020-21.

But, after escaping the drop in the play-offs last season, his side have struggled once more this campaign.

"We must always put our football club first," said chairman Steve Brown in a statement external-link that confirmed assistant manager Steven MacLean will take temporary charge.

"Callum has been a brilliant manager for St Johnstone and led us to that cup double in 2021 and then European football.

"But we feel results haven't been good enough in recent weeks and it's best for the football club to make a change at this stage.

"He is a St Johnstone legend and always will be."

The 46-year-old took over in June 2020 from 2014 Scottish Cup-winning boss Tommy Wright, the man regarded as delivering the most stable and successful period in the Perth club's history.

However, that was soon surpassed in Davidson's maiden season, as he twice guided St Johnstone to glory at Hampden, including bringing the Scottish League Cup home for the first time.

Despite that success, it has been a struggle since. Last season started with European football and ended in a Premiership play-off win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

And, after being undone on Saturday by Livingston, St Johnstone sit four points in front of Dundee United and Kilmarnock, with five points keeping them off bottom with six games to go.

