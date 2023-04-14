Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, TSG Hoffenheim 1.
Bayern Munich's poor form under Thomas Tuchel continued with a draw against Hoffenheim, although they remain two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after Borussia Dortmund conceded a 97th-minute equaliser against Stuttgart.
Tuchel has only won two of his first five games, with two losses including last week's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat by Manchester City.
"It is a setback in terms of performance and our missing conviction and self-confidence," said former Chelsea boss Tuchel, who replaced the sacked Julian Nagelsmann last month.
"Today was the moment to show what we have, to win the game at all cost, show energy and light a fire in the stadium."We failed to do any of that. We are not without chances [against City in Wednesday's return leg] but our task did not become any easier after today."
Benjamin Pavard gave Bayern the lead but Andrej Kramaric's free-kick earned the visitors a point.
Dortmund looked set to move level on points with Bayern, who have won the past 10 Bundesligas, until a remarkable collapse against Stuttgart.
Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen gave Dortmund a 2-0 lead and Stuttgart had Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off before half-time.
Tanguy Coulibaly and Josha Vagnoman got 10-man Stuttgart level before Giovanni Reyna scored what looked set to be an injury-time winner for Dortmund.
But five minutes later Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored to make it 3-3.
"It is difficult to find words to describe this," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. "We thought we had already experienced dumb things this season but this tops everything.
"We had a huge chance here today but we wasted it as a team and it is extremely disappointing."
Elsewhere, Timo Werner scored his 100th Bundesliga goal with a double as third-placed Leipzig beat Augsburg 3-2.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Sommer
- 5PavardBooked at 57mins
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 72mins
- 4de Ligt
- 22CanceloSubstituted forGravenberchat 80'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forMusialaat 60'minutes
- 10SanéSubstituted forTelat 59'minutes
- 25Müller
- 11ComanSubstituted forDaviesat 60'minutes
- 7Gnabry
Substitutes
- 19Davies
- 20Sarr
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
Hoffenheim
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baumann
- 5KabakSubstituted forNsokiat 62'minutes
- 23Brooks
- 25AkpogumaBooked at 82mins
- 3Kaderábek
- 27Kramaric
- 8GeigerSubstituted forRudyat 90+1'minutes
- 13StillerSubstituted forBeckerat 62'minutes
- 11Angelino
- 9BebouSubstituted forBischofat 90+1'minutes
- 14BaumgartnerSubstituted forDolbergat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bicakcic
- 16Rudy
- 17Delaney
- 19Dolberg
- 20Becker
- 29Skov
- 34Nsoki
- 37Philipp
- 39Bischof
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, TSG Hoffenheim 1.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stanley Nsoki.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by John Brooks.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.
Post update
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Sebastian Rudy replaces Dennis Geiger.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Tom Bischof replaces Ihlas Bebou.
Post update
Foul by Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Pavel Kaderábek (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kasper Dolberg.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Akpoguma.
Post update
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Finn Becker (TSG Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG Hoffenheim. Kasper Dolberg replaces Christoph Baumgartner.