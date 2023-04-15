Close menu

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester: Lose to Arsenal and title almost over - Pep Guardiola

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 32 Premier League goals this season

Manchester City have Arsenal within their sights.

Saturday's comfortable 3-1 victory over Leicester City leaves the defending champions trailing the league leaders by just three points.

City now face a pivotal three games which could make or break their season as they aim to complete a Treble of trophies.

They travel to Bayern Munich with a healthy 3-0 advantage after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, before playing Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side should progress from both of those ties, but their next league game is a potential title decider against Mikel Arteta's men, at home on Wednesday, 26 April at Etihad Stadium.

"Like I said in the previous press conference, it is to win win win," said Guardiola.

"They [Arsenal] have had an incredible run so far this season, I don't think they will drop many points and we have to be in there.

"It is important for us to arrive at the match by winning today and [it is] a final against them in the next Premier League game."

Arsenal can re-establish their six-point advantage when they face West Ham on Sunday and the gap could be nine points by the time they meet City as they play an extra league game against bottom club Southampton next Friday.

"It is a final to play more finals," Guardiola said about facing Arsenal. "If we lose this game it will be almost over.

"We have to arrive in this position having the chance to be close to Arsenal. We want this opportunity knowing how difficult it will be but before that we have a Champions League semi-final chance and the FA Cup."

Guardiola wants Haaland to break more records

Against Leicester, striker Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring feats this season with his two goals taking his tally to record-extending 47 in 40 matches.

He netted a penalty and added a sumptuous finish following John Stones' opener to reach 32 top-flight goals in his maiden Premier League campaign.

Now he looks like breaking the landmarks set by former England strikers Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who both netted 34 goals in a single season.

Guardiola said: "I want, I desire he breaks all the records possible, that means he scores a lot of goals which helps us. I think he wants titles and we are still there but it is impressive and still eight games to play to break all of them."

But he missed the chance of an astonishing seventh hat-trick of the campaign as he was withdrawn as a precaution at half-time alongside defender Stones.

"Excellent as always," said Guardiola when asked about Haaland's reaction to being taken off.

"John and Erling return from injury, he played 90 minutes against Bayern after 15 days out and you have to take care with John. After 45 minutes it was good for them to rest.

"All the statistics I don't know about but I am impressed."

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 23:13

    Arsenal have done well to take advantage of Chelsea, City and Liverpool all having poor campaigns by their standards. Much like Leicester did in that crazy season. Trouble is, Arsenal don't just have Spurs chasing them, so they'll be caught.

    They bottled it at Anfield while leading 2-0 and having control. I think that'll be what loses them the league ultimately. That will have rattled them.

  • Comment posted by Odin, today at 23:12

    Lol, even with a 47 goal machine they can`t lead the PL

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 23:09

    Surely Pep knows better than that? There is absolutely no such thing as an easy game for anyone anywhere when you’re down to the last 10 games in the PL. Arsenal could win lose or draw that game and still win or lose the title 🤷‍♂️Daft comment.

  • Comment posted by Odin, today at 23:02

    For City a final, not for us. If we lose, it will go down to the wire.

  • Comment posted by Al_plus_boots, today at 23:01

    Arsenal have got this. End of.

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 23:00

    No matter what, Arsenal have had an amazing season. City, have had a standard league season. Arsenal will be in the champions league, which was the target. Obviously it'd be amazing to win the league, but no matter what, we've been incredible.

    & As surprising as it may seem, I hope city go the distance in the Champions League. Good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by Come the Glorious Day, today at 22:53

    Only over 100 charges of irregularities but, hey, that supposedly doesn’t matter.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 23:06

      Hello replied:
      One big charge against an arsenal midfielder who played on and the charge suddenly disappeared

  • Comment posted by super_duder_bro, today at 22:53

    Along with Newcastle Arsenal will be the biggest bottle job in Premier League history....FACT

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:57

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Well I wasn't so sure when I started reading that. But if it's FACT then it's fact so fair point

  • Comment posted by OutsidersPOV, today at 22:52

    Haaland has turned a lot of completed passes from De Bruyne into assists. Great player.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:51

    Arteta doesn't deserve to win a trophy as a manager in his lifetime.

    So I hope City annihilate them.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:52

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      He's already won a trophy

  • Comment posted by Wonderful Dame Thatcher, today at 22:50

    Can't see Leicester part II

  • Comment posted by HammyH, today at 22:47

    Bottled it? Very few Arsenal supporters have said they would win it. City’s resources are too great. BUT what an achievement to run a wonderful squad like that so close. Arsenals season is about Champions league and being above Spurs. 6 points taken off them and they are miles off Arsenal! Job done.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 23:03

      Hello replied:
      Spurs rent free in your head forever

      If you set your standards by spurs then you are dont have great standards and it’s been a long long time since arsenal finished above spurs 🤡

  • Comment posted by WD64, today at 22:43

    When City are found guilty of cheating be interesting to see what the penalty is. Fine or docked points..

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 23:07

      Hello replied:
      Same thing happened in formula one and they just laughed it off

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:39

    I'm a Manchester United fan and normally I would not want Manchester City to win the title. I think that is obvious.

    However, given a choice between City and Arsenal I would normally want Arsenal to win the title.

    Not this time.

    Arteta is the most classless manager I have ever witnessed. Never acknowledges the other team performance when he loses. Never. Always 'we deserved to win'
    No you dont!

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 22:41

      Mate replied:
      What a load of tosh you speak

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 22:35

    I wouldn't mind if they switched this tie to the last game of the season.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 23:07

      David replied:
      Would be a bit pointless as no way of knowing what the other results would be. As it stands the game between City and Arsenal will be important, if it was the last game one or other might have already won the title

  • Comment posted by IConn, today at 22:34

    Haaland - £850k per week though!

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 23:13

      Rutland23 replied:
      And goal bonus, nigh on £1m per week, but he only cost £52m remember 😂

  • Comment posted by stewie, today at 22:33

    MCFC OK

  • Comment posted by Akimbo, today at 22:33

    As a City supporter I'm just as concerned about Brighton.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 23:08

      David replied:
      Will be a difficult game, but Arsenal also have to play them

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 22:30

    By Friday evening, Arsenal could have a lead of nine points having played two more than City.
    Can City haul them back again?
    I think they can, yes indeed.
    But football, eh?
    Predictions are merely fantasy by and large.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 23:04

      Hello replied:
      They could also lose to West Ham and Southampton and the league could be over 👍

  • Comment posted by stewie, today at 22:29

    Gunner it’s not over till the fat lady sings but good look to you gabby and Alec could be 3 times champion winners 👍

