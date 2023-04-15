Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli0Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0

Napoli 0-0 Verona: Serie A leaders fail to win for third time in four matches

European Football

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks dejected during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Hellas Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on Aril 15, 2023.
Victor Osimhen made his return from the bench but Napoli failed to win for the third time in four games

Napoli's indifferent form continued as they were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Hellas Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Serie A leaders are 14 points clear but have now won just one of their last four games in all competitions.

Fit-again top-scorer Victor Osimhen came off the bench and hit the bar late but the hosts could not find a winner.

After Lazio won at Spezia on Friday, Napoli need 11 points from eight games to clinch a first title since 1990.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti rested a number of players, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the winger was summoned from the bench in the second half as the home side struggled to find the breakthrough.

Matteo Politano did have the ball in the net in the first half, but his deflected effort was ruled out due to a Napoli player in an offside position obstructing Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

Osimhen had the best chance of the second half but shot against the woodwork before Cyril Ngonge nearly won it for 18th-placed Verona - but shot wide after going through on goal.

Elsewhere, AC Milan went behind after just 32 seconds in their 1-1 draw at Bologna.

Milan boss Stefano Pioli made a number of changes ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Napoli, but may have regretted his decision when Nicola Sansone put Bologna ahead in the first minute.

Midfielder Tommaso Pobega equalised five minutes before half-time and a point keeps Milan in fourth, although rivals Inter could overtake them with victory over Monza on Saturday evening.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 4DemmeSubstituted forZielinskiat 64'minutes
  • 7ElmasSubstituted forLobotkaat 73'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forZedadkaat 84'minutes
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forOsimhenat 73'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forKvaratskheliaat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Mário Rui
  • 9Osimhen
  • 12Marfella
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 68Lobotka
  • 77Kvaratskhelia
  • 95Gollini

Hellas Verona

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Montipò
  • 27DawidowiczBooked at 90mins
  • 6Hien
  • 17CeccheriniBooked at 14minsSubstituted forCoppolaat 65'minutes
  • 5FaraoniSubstituted forTerraccianoat 70'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 61Tameze
  • 28Abildgaard
  • 29Depaoli
  • 33DudaSubstituted forVerdiat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11LasagnaSubstituted forNgongeat 87'minutes
  • 38GaichSubstituted forDjuricat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Verdi
  • 19Djuric
  • 22Berardi
  • 24Terracciano
  • 25Braaf
  • 26Ngonge
  • 30Kallon
  • 32Cabal
  • 34Perilli
  • 42Coppola
  • 77Suleman Kakari
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamHellas Verona
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 0, Verona 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 0, Verona 0.

  3. Booking

    Simone Verdi (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Kim Min-Jae (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Simone Verdi (Verona).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Verona. Milan Djuric tries a through ball, but Fabio Depaoli is caught offside.

  7. Booking

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cyril Ngonge (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Simone Verdi following a fast break.

  9. Booking

    Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Karim Zedadka (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Verona. Cyril Ngonge replaces Kevin Lasagna.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

  14. Post update

    Milan Djuric (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Karim Zedadka replaces Matteo Politano.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mathías Olivera (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  17. Post update

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Isak Hien.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simone Verdi (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli30243366214575
2Lazio30187549202961
3Roma29165839261353
4AC Milan30158749371253
5Inter Milan301631148341451
6Atalanta29146947341348
7Juventus29185647242344
8Bologna30128103937244
9Fiorentina29118103432241
10Udinese2991283936339
11Torino29108113035-538
12Monza30108123541-638
13Sassuolo29107123743-637
14Empoli30711122537-1232
15Salernitana29611123349-1629
16Lecce2969142535-1027
17Spezia30511142548-2326
18Hellas Verona3058172443-1923
19Cremonese30310172754-2719
20Sampdoria2936201850-3215
View full Italian Serie A table

