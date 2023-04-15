Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain3LensLens1

Paris St-Germain 3-1 Lens: Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for Paris St-Germain against Lens in Ligue 1
Lens were the only opponents Kylian Mbappe had not scored against in Ligue 1, prior to kick-off

Kylian Mbappe became Paris St-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 as they beat 10-man Lens to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Mbappe, who netted his 139th goal in his 169th league match, surpassed Edinson Cavani's tally.

In a crucial match between the league's top two, Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off after 19 minutes.

Lionel Messi and Vitinha also scored for PSG before Lens' Przemyslaw Frankowski scored a penalty.

Second-placed Lens created numerous chances despite trailing 3-0 at half-time but were unable to add to Frankowski's spot-kick as PSG edged closer to an 11th league title.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 5MarquinhosSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 88'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 2Hakimi
  • 28Soler
  • 8Ruiz
  • 17Vitinha
  • 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernatat 77'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Lens

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 30Samba
  • 24GraditSubstituted forPereira da Costaat 84'minutes
  • 4Danso
  • 14Medina
  • 29Frankowski
  • 26Abdul SamedBooked at 19mins
  • 8Fofana
  • 3MachadoSubstituted forHaïdaraat 73'minutes
  • 28ThomassonSubstituted forSotocaat 45'minutes
  • 20FulginiSubstituted forOnanaat 45'minutes
  • 11Openda

Substitutes

  • 6Onana
  • 7Sotoca
  • 10Pereira da Costa
  • 13Poreba
  • 16Leca
  • 18Claude-Maurice
  • 21Haïdara
  • 23Boura
  • 36Labeau Lascary
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLens
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Lens 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Lens 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Loïs Openda (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Sotoca with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Marquinhos.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  10. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Lens).

  12. Post update

    Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Lens. David Costa replaces Jonathan Gradit.

  15. Post update

    Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Seko Fofana (Lens).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Loïs Openda (Lens).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG31233573304372
2Lens31189451252663
3Marseille30187554292561
4Monaco30177663422158
5Rennes311651051331853
6Lille30157854381652
7Lyon31148949341550
8Reims31111464032847
9Nice301112738281045
10Lorient3012994240245
11Clermont30117123141-1040
12Toulouse31115154754-738
13Montpellier30114154650-437
14Nantes30613113242-1031
15Auxerre3078152751-2429
16Brest30610143448-1428
17Strasbourg30511143852-1426
18Troyes3049173864-2621
19Ajaccio3063212155-3421
20Angers3035222364-4114
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport