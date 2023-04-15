Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Lens 1.
Kylian Mbappe became Paris St-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 as they beat 10-man Lens to move five points clear at the top of the table.
Mbappe, who netted his 139th goal in his 169th league match, surpassed Edinson Cavani's tally.
In a crucial match between the league's top two, Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off after 19 minutes.
Lionel Messi and Vitinha also scored for PSG before Lens' Przemyslaw Frankowski scored a penalty.
Second-placed Lens created numerous chances despite trailing 3-0 at half-time but were unable to add to Frankowski's spot-kick as PSG edged closer to an 11th league title.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 5MarquinhosSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 88'minutes
- 4Ramos
- 15Danilo
- 2Hakimi
- 28Soler
- 8Ruiz
- 17Vitinha
- 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernatat 77'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
Lens
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 30Samba
- 24GraditSubstituted forPereira da Costaat 84'minutes
- 4Danso
- 14Medina
- 29Frankowski
- 26Abdul SamedBooked at 19mins
- 8Fofana
- 3MachadoSubstituted forHaïdaraat 73'minutes
- 28ThomassonSubstituted forSotocaat 45'minutes
- 20FulginiSubstituted forOnanaat 45'minutes
- 11Openda
Substitutes
- 6Onana
- 7Sotoca
- 10Pereira da Costa
- 13Poreba
- 16Leca
- 18Claude-Maurice
- 21Haïdara
- 23Boura
- 36Labeau Lascary
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Lens 1.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Post update
Attempt missed. Loïs Openda (Lens) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Sotoca with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Marquinhos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Lens).
Post update
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens).
Substitution
Substitution, Lens. David Costa replaces Jonathan Gradit.
Post update
Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Seko Fofana (Lens).
Post update
Foul by Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Seko Fofana (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Loïs Openda (Lens).