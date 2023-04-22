Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion12:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 18Grant
  • 21Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Rogic
  • 8Livermore
  • 22Albrighton
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 33Griffiths
  • 40Faal

Sunderland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Patterson
  • 11Gooch
  • 32Hume
  • 13O'Nien
  • 3Cirkin
  • 17Ba
  • 24Neil
  • 39Ekwah
  • 16Diallo
  • 28Gelhardt
  • 20Clarke

Substitutes

  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 18Taylor
  • 21Pritchard
  • 22Lihadji
  • 25Michut
  • 45Anderson
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley432614381344792
2Sheff Utd422571065362982
3Luton432015854371775
4Middlesbrough432281382523074
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Millwall441811155144765
7Blackburn43198164749-265
8West Brom421712135445963
9Preston441712154452-863
10Sunderland431614136152962
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18QPR441211214369-2647
19Rotherham431016174758-1146
20Cardiff431210213852-1446
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport