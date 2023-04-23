Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women3West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Manchester City Women v West Ham United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Keating
  • 2Casparij
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 14Morgan
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 3Stokes
  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 42Dahou

West Ham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 23Cissoko
  • 2Smith
  • 19Hayashi
  • 15Parker
  • 7Evans
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 8Snerle
  • 26Asseyi

Substitutes

  • 5Tysiak
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Longhurst
  • 14Thestrup
  • 17Filis
  • 18Denton
  • 28Hillyerd
Referee:
Jane Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 3, West Ham United Women 1. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Risa Shimizu.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp tries a through ball, but Alex Greenwood is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Viviane Asseyi.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City Women. Yui Hasegawa tries a through ball, but Kerstin Casparij is caught offside.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 2, West Ham United Women 1. Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Laura Coombs.

  11. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 2, West Ham United Women 0. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw following a fast break.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 1, West Ham United Women 0. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1814224793844
2Man City Women18132338172141
3Chelsea Women16131242142840
4Arsenal Women17122340112938
5Aston Villa Women189363531430
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women175481828-1019
8West Ham Women1852111833-1517
9Tottenham Women1841132339-1613
10Brighton Women1733112254-3212
11Reading Women1832132141-2011
12Leicester City Women173113939-3010
View full The FA Women's Super League table

