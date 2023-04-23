Manchester City Women v West Ham United Women

Goal! Manchester City Women 3, West Ham United Women 1. Laura Coombs (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Keating
- 2Casparij
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 14Morgan
- 12Angeldahl
- 25Hasegawa
- 7Coombs
- 9Kelly
- 21Shaw
- 11Hemp
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 3Stokes
- 8Fowler
- 10Castellanos
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 42Dahou
West Ham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 23Cissoko
- 2Smith
- 19Hayashi
- 15Parker
- 7Evans
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 8Snerle
- 26Asseyi
Substitutes
- 5Tysiak
- 11Atkinson
- 12Longhurst
- 14Thestrup
- 17Filis
- 18Denton
- 28Hillyerd
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Risa Shimizu.
Offside, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp tries a through ball, but Alex Greenwood is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Kirsty Smith.
Post update
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Viviane Asseyi.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lauren Hemp.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City Women. Yui Hasegawa tries a through ball, but Kerstin Casparij is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, West Ham United Women 1. Emma Snerle (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Laura Coombs.
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, West Ham United Women 0. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, West Ham United Women 0. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Attempt missed. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lisa Evans with a cross.
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.