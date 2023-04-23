Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women2

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Aston Villa Women

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 22Spencer
  • 13Ale
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 14Bizet Ildhusøy
  • 15James
  • 24Spence
  • 29Neville
  • 19England
  • 25Summanen

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 16Graham
  • 23Ayane

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 10Dali
  • 12Staniforth
  • 88Nobbs
  • 19Blindkilde Brown
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 4Allen
  • 7Lehmann
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 21Leat
  • 22Magill
  • 31Littlejohn
Referee:
Stacey Pearson

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa Women).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.

  5. Post update

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).

  9. Post update

    Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Anna Patten with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bethany England with a headed pass.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1814224793844
2Chelsea Women16131242142840
3Arsenal Women17122340112938
4Man City Women17122335161938
5Aston Villa Women1810263429532
6Everton Women187382121024
7Liverpool Women174581627-1117
8West Ham Women1752101730-1317
9Reading Women1842122138-1714
10Brighton Women1734102152-3113
11Tottenham Women1840142138-1712
12Leicester City Women173113939-3010
View full The FA Women's Super League table

