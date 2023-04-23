Tottenham Hotspur Women v Aston Villa Women

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 22Spencer
- 13Ale
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 6Harrop
- 14Bizet Ildhusøy
- 15James
- 24Spence
- 29Neville
- 19England
- 25Summanen
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 3Zadorsky
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 9Karczewska
- 16Graham
- 23Ayane
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 10Dali
- 12Staniforth
- 88Nobbs
- 19Blindkilde Brown
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 21Leat
- 22Magill
- 31Littlejohn
- Referee:
- Stacey Pearson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa Women).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2. Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Molly Bartrip (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Molly Bartrip with a cross.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women).
Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 2. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Anna Patten with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Laura Blindkilde Brown (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Attempt missed. Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Attempt missed. Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bethany England with a headed pass.