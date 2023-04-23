Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women1Everton WomenEverton Women0

Reading Women v Everton Women



Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 16Mayi Kith
  • 17Caldwell
  • 3Mukandi
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 23Rowe
  • 12Harries
  • 37Primmer
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 7Wellings

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 11Wade
  • 15Hendrix
  • 18Jane
  • 19Alexander
  • 30Poulter
  • 34Perry

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Brosnan
  • 17Hope
  • 20Finnigan
  • 5Björn
  • 27Stenevik
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 7Wheeler
  • 10Bennison
  • 14Sørensen
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 11Park

Substitutes

  • 4Sevecke
  • 8Christiansen
  • 12Ramsey
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 21Maier
  • 22Galli
  • 23Holmgaard
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Goal! Reading Women 1, Everton Women 0. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Penalty Reading Women. Charlie Wellings draws a foul in the penalty area.

  3. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Lucy Hope (Everton Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  4. Post update

    Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1814224793844
2Chelsea Women16131242142840
3Arsenal Women17122340112938
4Man City Women17122335161938
5Aston Villa Women189363228430
6Everton Women187382120124
7Liverpool Women174581627-1117
8West Ham Women1752101730-1317
9Reading Women1842122038-1814
10Tottenham Women1841132036-1613
11Brighton Women1734102152-3113
12Leicester City Women173113939-3010
View full The FA Women's Super League table

