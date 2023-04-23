Reading Women v Everton Women

Goal! Reading Women 1, Everton Women 0. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Reading WomenReading Women1Everton WomenEverton Women0
Formation 3-4-3
Formation 4-3-3
Penalty Reading Women. Charlie Wellings draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Lucy Hope (Everton Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Emma Mukandi (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|18
|14
|2
|2
|47
|9
|38
|44
|2
|Chelsea Women
|16
|13
|1
|2
|42
|14
|28
|40
|3
|Arsenal Women
|17
|12
|2
|3
|40
|11
|29
|38
|4
|Man City Women
|17
|12
|2
|3
|35
|16
|19
|38
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|18
|9
|3
|6
|32
|28
|4
|30
|6
|Everton Women
|18
|7
|3
|8
|21
|20
|1
|24
|7
|Liverpool Women
|17
|4
|5
|8
|16
|27
|-11
|17
|8
|West Ham Women
|17
|5
|2
|10
|17
|30
|-13
|17
|9
|Reading Women
|18
|4
|2
|12
|20
|38
|-18
|14
|10
|Tottenham Women
|18
|4
|1
|13
|20
|36
|-16
|13
|11
|Brighton Women
|17
|3
|4
|10
|21
|52
|-31
|13
|12
|Leicester City Women
|17
|3
|1
|13
|9
|39
|-30
|10
