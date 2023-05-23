TEAM NEWS
Brighton will give newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City a guard of honour on Wednesday.
Adam Webster is fit enough to return as a substitute for Albion but Robert Sanchez remains out of the squad.
City defender Nathan Ake is not expected to be involved as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Manager Pep Guardiola has said there are "some niggles" in the squad and he is again likely to make numerous changes to his starting XI.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- All four of Brighton & Hove Albion's wins in their 25 league matches against Manchester City have come at home.
- City have won 10 of the 11 Premier League meetings, with the exception being Brighton's 3-2 home victory in May 2021 after the visitors had already been confirmed as champions.
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton require one point from their final two games to be mathematically sure of a place in next season's Europa League. Next season they will be the first English club to make their debut in European competition since Hull City in 2014.
- The Seagulls are guaranteed to record their highest top-flight finish, surpassing their previous best of ninth last season.
- Albion have equalled the club top-flight record for most home wins in a season; they also registered 10 in 1980-81.
- Brighton have lost 21 midweek Premier League fixtures since their promotion in 2017, more than any other side.
- Teenagers have scored 10 Premier League goals for the club this campaign, one more than the other 19 teams combined.
- Pascal Gross is level alongside Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay as Brighton's 26-goal all-time Premier League top scorer.
Manchester City
- A win would ensure Manchester City reach 90 points or more in a Premier League season for a record fourth time.
- They have earned 12 straight league victories since a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on 18 February.
- However, City dropped points in five of their seven Premier League away fixtures this season against the other teams in the top half of the table (W2, D2, L3).
- Pep Guardiola's side have won 25 successive league matches played on a Wednesday since a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Boxing Day 2018.
- The Citizens can keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2021.
- Bernardo Silva is one short of becoming the third Portuguese player to make 200 Premier League appearances, after Luis Boa Morte and Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Phil Foden has scored in all four of his Premier League starts versus Brighton.
