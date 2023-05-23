Close menu
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Manchester City players celebrate lifting the Premier League trophy last Sunday
Manchester City won a third successive league title last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will give newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City a guard of honour on Wednesday.

Adam Webster is fit enough to return as a substitute for Albion but Robert Sanchez remains out of the squad.

City defender Nathan Ake is not expected to be involved as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola has said there are "some niggles" in the squad and he is again likely to make numerous changes to his starting XI.

Erling Haaland has scored 36 goals in 34 top-flight appearances, the most by any player in a season since Southampton's Ron Davies finished with 37 in 1966-67.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • All four of Brighton & Hove Albion's wins in their 25 league matches against Manchester City have come at home.
  • City have won 10 of the 11 Premier League meetings, with the exception being Brighton's 3-2 home victory in May 2021 after the visitors had already been confirmed as champions.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton require one point from their final two games to be mathematically sure of a place in next season's Europa League. Next season they will be the first English club to make their debut in European competition since Hull City in 2014.
  • The Seagulls are guaranteed to record their highest top-flight finish, surpassing their previous best of ninth last season.
  • Albion have equalled the club top-flight record for most home wins in a season; they also registered 10 in 1980-81.
  • Brighton have lost 21 midweek Premier League fixtures since their promotion in 2017, more than any other side.
  • Teenagers have scored 10 Premier League goals for the club this campaign, one more than the other 19 teams combined.
  • Pascal Gross is level alongside Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay as Brighton's 26-goal all-time Premier League top scorer.

Manchester City

  • A win would ensure Manchester City reach 90 points or more in a Premier League season for a record fourth time.
  • They have earned 12 straight league victories since a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on 18 February.
  • However, City dropped points in five of their seven Premier League away fixtures this season against the other teams in the top half of the table (W2, D2, L3).
  • Pep Guardiola's side have won 25 successive league matches played on a Wednesday since a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Boxing Day 2018.
  • The Citizens can keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2021.
  • Bernardo Silva is one short of becoming the third Portuguese player to make 200 Premier League appearances, after Luis Boa Morte and Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Phil Foden has scored in all four of his Premier League starts versus Brighton.

