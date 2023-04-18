Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cliftonville won the league title for the first time in their history in 2022.

The start of a new Women's Irish Premiership season is upon us, and it is set to be another historic one.

While last season brought Cliftonville their first league title in their history after the successful introduction of the 'split' for the first time, this year brings some more new elements.

This will be the first campaign to have 10 teams in the top flight, with relegation reintroduced as a result.

It will also be the first season since the milestone introduction of professional contracts for players, while fixture scheduling will be more diverse, with many games being played on Friday evenings and some on Sundays, as well as the traditional Wednesday nights.

Throw in an All-Ireland competition in July, involving five clubs from the Irish Premiership, alongside the four other domestic trophies on offer and there is plenty to play for in what is set to be the biggest Women's Premiership season to date.

BBC Sport NI takes a look at how each of the 10 teams are shaping up ahead of the opening round of fixtures this weekend.

Cliftonville

The reigning champions will be out to reclaim the title this year and can also look forward to a maiden Champions League campaign in August.

The Reds have retained the bulk of their league winning squad from last season, with 12 players putting pen to paper on professional contracts.

They have lost star left-back Grace McKimm to a scholarship to Oklahoma State University and have yet to replace her.

Their inactivity thus far in the transfer market may come back to bite them, as whilst their starting eleven is strong, they don't possess the same strength and depth as challengers Glentoran.

Caitlin McGuiness' 20 league goals last year were crucial in helping the Reds to the title, and they will need her firing on all cylinders this term.

Keeping Vicky Carleton and Danielle Maxwell fit for the full season will also be key to helping the Reds to a second successive league crown.

Glentoran

Northern Ireland internationals Emily Wilson and Demi Vance have signed for Glentoran on professional contracts.

Hot on Cliftonville's heels will be Glentoran, who despite winning two domestic trophies, were left disappointed with their season as they relinquished their league crown, despite suffering only one defeat, against the Reds.

The Glens have signalled their intent to regain the impressive Irish Premiership title with the statement captures of Northern Ireland internationals Demi Vance and Emily Wilson.

That takes their tally of senior internationals to seven, and they certainly have the depth and quality to challenge on multiple fronts this season.

Wilson arrives from Crusaders, where she scored 13 goals for an inconsistent side last season.

She is set to partner fellow Northern Ireland striker Kerry Beattie, and the Glens hope the two can fire the east Belfast side to glory.

Their inability to score the goals required to turn draws into wins cost them last season, and in such a short campaign, they can ill afford a repeat this season.

Crusaders

Crusaders endured an inconsistent season last term and are set to once again battle it out for the 'best of the rest' third place behind Cliftonville and Glentoran.

The loss of Wilson will be a huge blow given she scored a large percentage of the north Belfast side's goals in 2022.

Jonny Tuffey is also without Chloe Archibald, with the midfielder retiring after 10 years at the club, and club captain Julie Nelson, who is still out with injury.

Like north Belfast rivals Cliftonville, the Crues have been quiet in the transfer market, and retaining amateur status means they are likely to look inside their academy for players ready to step up and fill voids left.

Linfield

The 2022 campaign was a tough season for Linfield, who having lost the core of their title winning team that saw them win four consecutive league titles between 2016-2019, turned to those players coming through the ranks.

The likes of Northern Ireland underage internationals Abi Sweetlove and Keri Halliday performed admirably in their first full seasons in the top-flight, but the lack of experience in the Blues' squad cost them in most of their fixtures against the top two.

They did hold Glentoran to a 2-2 draw near the end of the season, which highlights the potential within the squad.

Whilst they are yet to add to their squad, they have suffered a big blow in the loss of defensive stalwart Louise McFredricks, who has moved to the United States.

They have retained their promising young players for this season, including Lucy Johnston, who returns from a long injury lay-off.

Challenging Crusaders for third place and enjoying deep runs in some of the cup competitions will be on their agenda this season, and they have the chance to make an early statement at Solitude in their first fixture as they face reigning champions Cliftonville.

Sion Swifts

Cora Chambers scored twice in the final to help Sion Swifts lift the League Cup.

Sion endured a difficult league campaign, finishing in the bottom half of the table, although they did claim the the League Cup with an extra time victory against Cliftonville.

Cora Chambers scored both goals for the Swifts in that game, and their ability to keep the young forward is a huge coup.

They became the first club to register a professional player in Northern Ireland women's football when they signed Siobhan Higgins from the United States, but the 27-year old suffered a knee injury in pre-season which will keep her out for the duration of the season.

Their aim will be to retain the League Cup and to push for a top half finish.

Lisburn Ladies

Lisburn Ladies had a promising first campaign in the Premiership, winning five games and finishing in sixth place.

Their aim this campaign will be similar, to push to be at the top end of the bottom of the division when the 'split' kicks in, and to stave off the threat of relegation.

A cup run and a result against one of the teams in the top half would be the icing on the cake this term, as Lisburn failed to pick up points against any of the top four sides last season.

Whilst yet to announce any professional contracts for current players, they have bolstered their ranks with the additions of Michelle McDaid, Cathy Kelly and Danni Jennings.

McDaid arrives from Glentoran, where she saw her game time limited after a promising spell at Sion Swifts.

The other two players come from teams further down the football pyramid and Lisburn will be hopeful that they can hit the ground running in the top-flight.

Mid-Ulster Ladies

Another side who were playing Premiership football for the first time last season, Mid Ulster Ladies had a difficult maiden campaign, winning just two games.

They finished four points ahead of bottom side Derry City, but a distance ten points behind Lisburn in sixth.

Avoiding relegation will be their main aim, giving the increase in teams in the division this year.

Keeping Northern Ireland goalkeeper Lilie Woods will be key to that, as the young stopper pulled off some tremendous saves last year and even scored in a defeat to Glentoran.

Derry City

Derry City failed to win a game as they finished bottom of the Premiership last season.

The 2022 season is one all at Derry City will want to forget in a hurry.

They finished bottom of the table, with just three points after they failed to win a single game.

The Candystripes went through three managers last term, and wholesale changes have been enacted in the off season to try and right the wrongs of last year's dismal campaign.

Paul Dixon has been appointed as their new manager, and he has been busy in the transfer window, bringing in nine players, three of those on professional contracts.

They are former Sion Swifts duo Clarah Quigg and Cate Toland alongside Ellie Redden. The club have put great faith in these young talents, handing them three-year deals as they look to start a much needed rebuild.

Abby Alexander, Shantell Temple, Olivia Doherty, Sian Harris and Leah Higgins have also sealed switches to the Brandywell.

The new attacking players will be tasked with making Derry a more potent force going forward as the Candystripes only scored three goals last term as they failed to create goal-scoring opportunities.

They also pulled off a huge coup by bringing former captain Shannon Dunne back to the Brandywell after a spell with Glentoran.

She will hope to help a struggling backline that conceded 70 goals in just 17 games last term.

Given the calibre of players signed, Derry will be hoping for a comfortable midtable finish to banish the memories of last season.

Larne

Larne's fairy-tale journey will bring a historic new chapter this season as they enter the Premiership for the first time.

The 2022 Championship winners have secured four consecutive promotions since their reformation in 2018.

Staying up will be their main ambition, and they have swooped to land youngsters Nina Morison and Natalia Orlowska from Glentoran.

Hollie Johnston scored 26 goals for the Inver outfit, and has previous experience in the Premiership with Crusaders.

Keeping her fit and firing will be key to Larne avoiding the drop, as they seek to establish themselves in the top-flight.

Ballymena

Last season's Championship runners-up Ballymena are another side about to embark on their maiden Premiership campaign.

They were pipped to the Championship title on the final day after losing a thrilling game 4-2 against Larne.

The Sky Blues have kept faith in the side who won them promotion, but with many players lacking Premiership experience and no incomings, Ballymena could be in for a tough season.

As with many of the other sides, avoiding a return back to the Championship will be their priority this term.