Close menu
Italian Serie A
SassuoloSassuolo1JuventusJuventus0

Sassuolo 1-0 Juventus: Gregoire Defrel fires second-half winner

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gregoire Defrel scores
Gregoire Defrel scored the winner just after the hour mark at Mapei Stadium

Gregoire Defrel scored a second-half winner as Sassuolo dented Juventus' chances of European qualification in Serie A.

Defrel reacted fastest to an attempted clearance by the visitors before pivoting and firing past Mattia Perin.

Perin was standing in for regular goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who midweek reported chest pains.

The defeat leaves Juve, who were docked 15 points for illicit transfer activity in January, below the European spots.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are seventh in the Serie A table, four points behind sixth-placed Atalanta, who have played one game fewer.

Victory for Sassuolo moves them up to 11th.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47Consigli
  • 22Toljan
  • 28Erlic
  • 44Tressoldi NettoSubstituted forFerrariat 90'minutes
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 16Frattesi
  • 27Lopez
  • 7de SouzaSubstituted forHarrouiat 71'minutes
  • 20BajramiSubstituted forZorteaat 78'minutes
  • 9PinamontiSubstituted forDefrelat 45'minutes
  • 45LaurientéSubstituted forCeïdeat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Marchizza
  • 8Harroui
  • 11Álvarez Martínez
  • 13Ferrari
  • 14Obiang
  • 15Ceïde
  • 19Romagna
  • 21Zortea
  • 25Pegolo
  • 35D'Andrea
  • 42Thorstvedt
  • 64Russo
  • 92Defrel

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 36Perin
  • 15Gatti
  • 3Bremer
  • 6Danilo
  • 42BarbieriSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 57'minutes
  • 44FagioliSubstituted forMirettiat 66'minutes
  • 32ParedesSubstituted forPogbaat 83'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17KosticSubstituted forChiesaat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14MilikSubstituted forDi Maríaat 57'minutes
  • 9Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 5Locatelli
  • 7Chiesa
  • 10Pogba
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Miretti
  • 22Di María
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 43Iling-Junior
Referee:
Antonio Rapuano

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away13
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 0.

  3. Booking

    Federico Chiesa (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Paul Pogba (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nadir Zortea (Sassuolo).

  8. Post update

    Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo).

  10. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdou Harroui with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Danilo.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Gian Marco Ferrari replaces Ruan.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ruan.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdou Harroui (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli30243366214575
2Lazio30187549202961
3Roma30175840261456
4AC Milan30158749371253
5Inter Milan301631148341451
6Atalanta29146947341348
7Juventus30185747252244
8Bologna30128103937244
9Fiorentina29118103432241
10Sassuolo30117123843-540
11Torino30109113136-539
12Udinese3091293937239
13Monza30108123541-638
14Empoli30711122537-1232
15Salernitana30612123450-1630
16Lecce30610142636-1028
17Spezia30511142548-2326
18Hellas Verona3058172443-1923
19Cremonese30310172754-2719
20Sampdoria3037201951-3216
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories