Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 0.
Gregoire Defrel scored a second-half winner as Sassuolo dented Juventus' chances of European qualification in Serie A.
Defrel reacted fastest to an attempted clearance by the visitors before pivoting and firing past Mattia Perin.
Perin was standing in for regular goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who midweek reported chest pains.
The defeat leaves Juve, who were docked 15 points for illicit transfer activity in January, below the European spots.
Massimiliano Allegri's side are seventh in the Serie A table, four points behind sixth-placed Atalanta, who have played one game fewer.
Victory for Sassuolo moves them up to 11th.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
Formation 4-3-3
- 47Consigli
- 22Toljan
- 28Erlic
- 44Tressoldi NettoSubstituted forFerrariat 90'minutes
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 16Frattesi
- 27Lopez
- 7de SouzaSubstituted forHarrouiat 71'minutes
- 20BajramiSubstituted forZorteaat 78'minutes
- 9PinamontiSubstituted forDefrelat 45'minutes
- 45LaurientéSubstituted forCeïdeat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Marchizza
- 8Harroui
- 11Álvarez Martínez
- 13Ferrari
- 14Obiang
- 15Ceïde
- 19Romagna
- 21Zortea
- 25Pegolo
- 35D'Andrea
- 42Thorstvedt
- 64Russo
- 92Defrel
Juventus
Formation 3-5-2
- 36Perin
- 15Gatti
- 3Bremer
- 6Danilo
- 42BarbieriSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 57'minutes
- 44FagioliSubstituted forMirettiat 66'minutes
- 32ParedesSubstituted forPogbaat 83'minutes
- 25Rabiot
- 17KosticSubstituted forChiesaat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14MilikSubstituted forDi Maríaat 57'minutes
- 9Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 5Locatelli
- 7Chiesa
- 10Pogba
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 19Bonucci
- 20Miretti
- 22Di María
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 43Iling-Junior
- Referee:
- Antonio Rapuano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 0.
Booking
Federico Chiesa (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Post update
Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Paul Pogba (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Nadir Zortea (Sassuolo).
Post update
Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo).
Post update
Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdou Harroui with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Gian Marco Ferrari replaces Ruan.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ruan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdou Harroui (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gregoire Defrel.