Championship
LutonLuton Town20:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Middlesbrough

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 4Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 29Bell
  • 2Drameh
  • 13Nakamba
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 45Doughty
  • 22Campbell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 8Berry
  • 12Lansbury
  • 18Clark
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Freeman
  • 48Johnson

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 3Giles
  • 26Lenihan
  • 27Bola
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 16Howson
  • 4Mowatt
  • 2Jones
  • 7Barlaser
  • 25Crooks
  • 10Archer

Substitutes

  • 9Muniz Carvalho
  • 23Roberts
  • 29Akpom
  • 30Hackney
  • 32Bilongo
  • 46Stott
  • 47Sykes
Referee:
Graham Scott

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley432614381344792
2Sheff Utd422571065362982
3Luton432015854371775
4Middlesbrough432281382523074
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Sunderland4417141363531065
7Millwall441811155144765
8Blackburn43198164749-265
9West Brom431712145547863
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18QPR441211214369-2647
19Rotherham431016174758-1146
20Cardiff431210213852-1446
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
