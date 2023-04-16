Last updated on .From the section Scottish

South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann says Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is in the perfect environment to take his career and play to the next level. (Daily Record) external-link

Kris Commons predicts his old club Celtic will "hit double figures" against a league opponent under Ange Postecoglou one day as they head for a record points tally. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Ange Postecoglou reckons Yuki Kobayashi has barely put a foot wrong at Celtic and says the Japanese centre-half is up for the challenge of battling Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers for a regular starting place. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibs' derby hero Kevin Nisbet believes his side "absolutely battered" Hearts in Saturday's 1-0 success at Easter Road - and should have won by more. (Scotsman) external-link

"It's time for tough men and tough characters," says Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday, who also reckons the chances of catching Aberdeen in third place are "far from impossible" despite a dreadful slump in form. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Defender Mattie Pollock says there are no nerves or fear at in-form Aberdeen ahead of next Sunday's showdown with second-placed Rangers. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin is developing a siege mentality at his new club and is looking forward to a hostile atmosphere against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Football Scotland) external-link

"I'm ready to move on," says Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso after receiving a phone call apology from Rangers coach Craig McPherson, who was given a six-match ban for headbutting the Spaniard. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Watford were watching Kilmarnock loanee Luke Chambers against Celtic yesterday as they consider a summer move for the Liverpool teenager. (Daily Record) external-link

Mick Kennedy has resigned as Darvel manager just months after leading them to one of the biggest Scottish Cup shocks of all time against Aberdeen. (Football Scotland) external-link