Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Port Vale have sacked manager Darrell Clarke after a winless seven-game run which has seen them slip into danger of relegation from League One.

The 45-year-old guided Vale to promotion last season through the play-offs, beating Mansfield at Wembley.

His final match in charge was a 3-2 defeat in which the Valiants finished with nine men against 10-man Lincoln.

Defeat leaves the Potteries side just six points clear of the relegation places with four games remaining.

Fourth-from-bottom Cambridge United, in the final relegation spot, have a game in hand on Vale.

Assistant manager Andy Crosby has been named as Clarke's interim replacement until the end of the season.

Port Vale's director of football David Flitcroft said the club had "immense gratitude" to Clarke for returning them to League One after a five-year absence, but their run of two wins from 18 league games has demanded a change.

"Following discussions in recent weeks with Darrell, the backroom staff and senior players, we have decided now is the best time to make a change and give ourselves the best chance of retaining the League One status we have all worked so tirelessly to achieve," Flitcroft told the club website. external-link

Port Vale co-owner Carol Shanahan said it was "difficult to part ways" with Clarke.

"Collectively, this has not been an easy decision to make," she said.

"We always wish to give our manager ample opportunity to deliver results, though at this stage we now agree it is in the club's best immediate and long-term interests to make a change."

More to follow.