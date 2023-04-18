FC Halifax Town v Bromley

HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45BromleyBromley
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|43
|32
|8
|3
|109
|41
|68
|104
|2
|Notts County
|44
|31
|10
|3
|111
|39
|72
|103
|3
|Chesterfield
|43
|23
|9
|11
|72
|49
|23
|78
|4
|Woking
|43
|22
|10
|11
|68
|46
|22
|76
|5
|Barnet
|43
|20
|10
|13
|73
|64
|9
|70
|6
|Boreham Wood
|43
|18
|15
|10
|50
|35
|15
|69
|7
|Bromley
|43
|17
|15
|11
|64
|51
|13
|66
|8
|Eastleigh
|44
|19
|8
|17
|55
|56
|-1
|65
|9
|Southend
|43
|18
|9
|16
|52
|41
|11
|63
|10
|Dag & Red
|43
|17
|7
|19
|57
|70
|-13
|58
|11
|Solihull Moors
|42
|15
|12
|15
|62
|61
|1
|57
|12
|Wealdstone
|42
|15
|11
|16
|51
|67
|-16
|56
|13
|Halifax
|42
|15
|10
|17
|46
|46
|0
|55
|14
|Oldham
|43
|14
|12
|17
|57
|63
|-6
|54
|15
|Altrincham
|43
|14
|11
|18
|63
|77
|-14
|53
|16
|Gateshead
|42
|13
|14
|15
|60
|60
|0
|52
|17
|Dorking
|43
|15
|7
|21
|63
|88
|-25
|52
|18
|York
|44
|13
|10
|21
|52
|60
|-8
|49
|19
|Maidenhead United
|44
|13
|10
|21
|46
|61
|-15
|49
|20
|Aldershot
|43
|13
|9
|21
|60
|73
|-13
|48
|21
|Torquay
|43
|12
|10
|21
|54
|72
|-18
|46
|22
|Yeovil
|43
|7
|19
|17
|35
|53
|-18
|40
|23
|Scunthorpe
|44
|8
|10
|26
|47
|82
|-35
|34
|24
|Maidstone United
|44
|5
|10
|29
|43
|95
|-52
|25
