Jay Devereux has been Hashtag United manager since the summer of 2018

Hashtag United boss Jay Devereux is "under no illusions" about the task facing his side next season after sealing promotion with a game to spare.

The Tags were confirmed as Isthmian League North Division champions after a 6-0 victory over Great Wakering.

It took them to 97 points from 37 games with a trip to Basildon United to come.

"They are a very special group [of players] - what they've achieved this year has left me speechless at times," Devereux told BBC Essex Sport.

"It feels a long time coming. To hit 97 points and only be champions with one game to go shows how good [AFC] Sudbury have been as well. In any other season, they'd have walked the league really."

United, set up by YouTube celebrity Spencer Owen in 2016, won 21 games in a row before finally losing 3-1 to Stowmarket Town on 25 March - but they shrugged that off by winning all four matches so far this month.

And there could be a double promotion celebration on the cards with the women's side four points clear top of National League Division One South East with two games to go.

Despite the scoreline against Great Wakering, Devereux was less than thrilled by his side's overall display.

"I turned to Joe my assistant just before we got the fourth goal and said 'is it possible to be 3-0 up before half-time and have two hands on the trophy and be angry?' because we didn't play well," he said.

"I think some of that was edginess around knowing what we needed to do. We were always fairly comfortable so I'll let them off for that one [performance]."

It was the second promotion for the team since Devereux took over in 2018 and now they face the challenge of the seventh-tier Isthmian League Premier Division next season - just one step below the regional National League divisions and three below the English Football League.

"It's been pretty whirlwind since I walked through the door. We've been fortunate enough to enjoy some success," Devereux said.

"With every step up we've taken it's got bigger and bigger. I know the Isthmian Premier, I know how difficult that's going to be, we're under no illusions. We'll enjoy the fact that we are champions of the North Division and very soon we'll get to work on being able to compete in the one above.

A crowd of over 850 watched the game against Great Wakering at the Len Salmon Stadium in Pitsea and Hashtag are working to ensure a sustainable future for the club as they progress.

"We are very keen to make sure that we get our ducks in a row, the owner's not silly, it's not about instant success, and not worrying about the future," Devereux added.

"My job isn't just to do well on the pitch now, it's to try to lay foundations so this football club is here in 30, 40, 50 years time, long after I'm gone."