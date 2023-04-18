Happier times for St Johnstone; Callum Davidson with the Scottish Cup in May 2021

Callum Davidson will forever be a St Johnstone legend, but a remarkable debut cup double in 2020-21 and still being the club's biggest transfer sale could not save him from the axe.

The 46-year-old enjoyed a fantasy first campaign at the helm, but needed a play-off to avoid relegation last season.

All looked well at McDiarmid Park this term with a win away to Ross County lifting Saints into fifth place when play resumed after the World Cup.

Since then they have dropped like a stone, with just two league wins from 15, and find themselves five points above last place with six matches remaining.

So, what are fans saying after Davidson's departure and who would they like to see as his replacement?

'Sleepwalking into relegation spots'

Andy: It's a shame when a manager who has achieved the unthinkable like Davidson loses his job, but unfortunately it seems the correct decision as they were clearly sleepwalking into the relegation spots. Robbie Neilson would be a good appointment in my opinion.

Ross: Time was up. Like many, I feel he should have left after last season. Nothing has changed this season, performances have been terrible, worst I have seen for a long time, no fight, nothing. Remained loyal to a formation that was not working. If we didn't change we would be doomed as I couldn't see where we would get a win. Neilson or Lennon please.

Colin: Callum Davidson. Top bloke, top coach. Incredible double cup success, some great European nights against top teams which probably won't be repeated for a generation. The club then sells the best players and expects the same results. Ridiculous. St Johnstone are a club with a small support who have been punching above their weight for years.

Bill: I think Calum initially benefited from Tommy Wright's team. A great blend of experience and youngsters coming up. Inevitably the talented youngster left for greater things (over half the double cup winning team) plus long term injuries Calum Booth, David Wotherspoon and Chris Kane. Loans brought in not good enough.

Evan: I think this was the right decision at the right time. Neil Lennon or David Martindale would be the best options for the next manager.

Kevin: I'm personally gutted that it didn't work out for Callum he will always be remembered for the cup double, but his stubbornness on the formation and how we play ultimately cost him….If I was Steve Brown or Geoff, whoever is actually in charge, I would be doing anything I can to get David Martindale from Livingston.

Anon: I feel sorry for CD. Some of the players let him down as they didn't repay the faith he had in them. As to the new manager, I'd like to see Billy Dodds given the opportunity.

Kenny: An amazing servant as player, coach, assistant manager and manager. A very pleasant level headed guy who has made all Saints fans proud! He should hold his head high and look forward to his next venture. The time has come for a change of manager as results and performances show but Callum's name isn't tarnished at all.

Time for Tommy to return or ask Big Sam?

Rob: With the team up for sale and no manager at the helm we're in danger of falling down the leagues again. Can we have Tommy Wright back please?

John: Sam Allardyce has said recently he would like to manage in Scotland. It's worth having the conversation with him.

Anon: Not unexpected. Let's get Owen Coyle back.

Jamie: Get Tom Courts. Local lad with Premiership experience.

Andy: Bring Scott Brown back from Fleetwood Town. He's young and determined and would certainly put some "bite" into Saints.

K Judge: Robbie Neilson. A manager who matches the ambitions of the club. European experience, as well as guiding Hearts to a couple of cup finals. Neilson should make Saints a top six club, and if it goes totally pear shaped this season then he has experience of promotion from Championship.

Callum: I want Owen Coyle or Tommy Wright back. Both brought through young players which should be a massive thing for us and neither had anywhere close to the amount Davidson had. Both know the club and Scottish football and played much more attacking football than the last three years. Don't expect anything until either sale or end of season though.

Colin: I think the Saintees need somebody with a depth of experience in managing teams in difficult situations and motivating players. The team clearly weren't playing for Davidson any more, and there simply isn't the luxury of being able to risk somebody untested. If he could be persuaded north of the border, Steve Bruce would be my pick.

Anon: Appoint Pete Wild of Barrow. He is a progressive up and coming manager.

Anon: Jim McIntyre should be the next manager. He's a great motivator and I believe if he was still at Cove Rangers they wouldn't be facing relegation.