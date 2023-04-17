Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone's form has dipped in 2023

St Johnstone have already received many applications for their vacant manager's job but are in no rush to make a permanent appointment following Callum Davidson's departure on Sunday.

No time frame set as yet for the installation of a new manager.

Assistant Steven MacLean takes training this week as the Perth club prepares to welcome Hibernian in the last game before the Scottish Premiership split.

The former Saints striker, 40, will be in charge until further notice.

Saints have not won in Perth since beating Rangers in November and have picked up just two wins in 2023. They sit four points above second bottom Kilmarnock.

The impending change in the dugout comes at a time of significant off-field change, with St Johnstone put up for sale last year by owner Geoff Brown.

Despite interest from potential bidders, it's not clear whether a deal is likely to go through before the end of May, when current chairman Steve Brown is standing down.

Should a new buyer take longer to acquire the club, Geoff Brown will become chairman again on a temporary basis until he's able to pass the club into new hands.