Sonny Bradley joined Luton from Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2018

Luton Town centre-back Sonny Bradley believes greater squad depth is a key factor in the Hatters' run towards a second successive play-off appearance.

Rob Edwards' side travel to Reading on Wednesday in third place, 12 points clear of Coventry City in seventh.

Bradley has only made 15 appearances this season, in part because of injury, but has played the past two games.

"I haven't really had an argument to go in the gaffer's office and ask him to be playing," the 31-year-old said.

"But everyone's going to be needed. It's natural for us to pick up injuries and knocks and I think the manager can protect players as well.

"Last season, players had to play whereas now, even if it's only a slight knock, other players can step in and we can use the squad.

"It's been brilliant watching, but I've been itching to get back out there," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Saturday's 2-0 win at Rotherham extended Luton's unbeaten run to 10 matches and they now have four games left to see if they can catch Sheffield United, who are five points better off and in the second automatic promotion spot.

"It was the Reading game at the start of November when I got injured, so it'll be nice for me to go there with the boys and try to get a good result," said Bradley, who has played more than 170 games for the club.

"I don't feel we should be talking about Sheffield United now. If they do their job right, they should be out of sight.

"For us, it's just about momentum. If it is the play-offs, going into them in good form [is important] and right now we're in that, so let's just focus ourselves and make sure we finish the season strong."

He added: "Hopefully we can go not just one step further, but two steps further this time and achieve our goal. At the start of the season we said we wanted to get promoted and I feel we're giving ourselves the best chance of doing that."