Paul Warne was appointed by Derby in September

Derby County boss Paul Warne senses some of his players are running "on empty" in their battle to reach the League One play-offs.

The Rams conceded an injury-time penalty at Bristol Rovers on Saturday and had to settle for a draw that left them seventh in the table.

Victory would have been enough put them back into the play-off places with four games remaining.

"We do, as a group, look a little bit jaded," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"I don't use that an an excuse, but we do look a little bit jaded and hence why going forward we have to keep picking the team that is the freshest.

"Freshest doesn't automatically mean best, which is the sad reality. You want to put your best, freshest team out every game and you tweak only a little.

"We are looking a little, not rough around the edges - that is not a fair saying - but they have have given me everything and some of them look to be more on empty than full, is probably the nicest way to put it."

Warne, who took the helm at Pride Park in September, has relied on the smallest squad in League One this season, using just 22 players.

A run of just two wins from their past nine games has put their hopes of reaching the play-offs and challenging for an immediate return to the Championship in danger.

"I appreciate everyone's putting all their effort in," Warne said.

"I'll speak to a few of them about how they actually feel and I know they will tell me they feel great, but I'm looking at the data and looking with my eyes like everyone else is, and you can see that they are possibly a little bit down."

Derby next face mid-table Exeter City away from home on Tuesday.