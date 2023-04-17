Close menu

Chelsea v Real Madrid: Can you name players to play for both teams?

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea face Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, hoping to overturn their 2-0 Bernabeu deficit.

The clubs have had many mutual players over the years, including some in both teams currently.

Can you name these 16? As a clue we have told you the years they were at both clubs (including loan spells).

Can you name these players to play for Chelsea and Real Madrid?

Score: 0 / 16
06:00
You scored 0/16
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport