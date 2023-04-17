Close menu

Cymru Premier: Penybont fail in points deduction appeal

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Penybont FC
Penybont were promoted to the Cymru Premier in 2019

Cymru Premier side Penybont have lost their appeal against a six-point deduction for a breach of league rules.

The club had failed to correctly follow the use of youth substitutes in two fixtures.

A Football Association of Wales appeals panel upheld the decision of the National Leagues Board in respect of both charges and dismissed the appeal.

The club have the right to a further appeal to an Independent Arbitration Panel.

League rules state that clubs must include academy players on their bench and a fourth substitution must be an academy player.

Airbus UK had also been deducted three points for the rule breach and opted not to appeal.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC