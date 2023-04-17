Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Penybont were promoted to the Cymru Premier in 2019

Cymru Premier side Penybont have lost their appeal against a six-point deduction for a breach of league rules.

The club had failed to correctly follow the use of youth substitutes in two fixtures.

A Football Association of Wales appeals panel upheld the decision of the National Leagues Board in respect of both charges and dismissed the appeal.

The club have the right to a further appeal to an Independent Arbitration Panel.

League rules state that clubs must include academy players on their bench and a fourth substitution must be an academy player.

Airbus UK had also been deducted three points for the rule breach and opted not to appeal.