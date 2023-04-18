Last updated on .From the section Hull

Sean McLoughlin has made 26 appearances for Hull City this season

Hull City defender Sean McLoughlin has extended his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old Irishman has made 66 league appearances for the Tigers since joining from Cork City in the summer of 2019.

"Sean's been magnificent. He's grown as a character and become a real leader in the dressing room," boss Liam Rosenior told the club website. external-link

"He's someone I want to build the team around."