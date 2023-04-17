Last updated on .From the section Stranraer

Scott Agnew was assistant manager at Raith Rovers last year

Scott Agnew has joined Stranraer as manager two days after his East Fife side beat the Stair Park outfit 8-0.

Former Stranraer captain Agnew, 35, replaces Jamie Hamill with the Blues and his first game in charge will be at home to Elgin City on Saturday.

The Scottish League 2 team are seventh in their division.

Stranraer thanked East Fife "for their co-operation and assistance in allowing Stranraer FC to make an expedient appointment".

"Scott has a wealth of experience as an assistant at Airdrieonians, Raith Rovers and most recently East Fife, and has been highly sought after by a number of clubs who have been on the search for a new manager," Stranraer said. external-link

Agnew joined East Fife as player-coach in January.

Hamill and assistant Darryl Duffy mutually parted ways with Stranraer on Sunday, with the former having been in in charged since 2021.