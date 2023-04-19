Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Redmond is a former Northern Ireland captain and assistant manager

Former Northern Ireland captain Gail Redmond has been appointed as manager of the NI women's Under-19 and Under-17 teams.

The 43-year-old will step down from her role as women's development manager with the Irish FA's Foundation to take up her new position.

Redmond will also leave Glentoran, where she has coached since 2018.

She was made a MBE for services to women's football in the New Year Honours list in December.

"I am really excited to be back coaching in international football," said Redmond, who was previously an assistant manager with the Northern Ireland senior women's side.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as the women's development manager and have had the privilege to work alongside so many amazing, hard-working, innovative colleagues and key stakeholders.

"I know that these relationships will be pivotal as I work hard to build on the strong foundations already in place to prepare our young players to compete in international football."

The IFA said Redmond's new role will see her plan, organise and deliver to elite international standard the training and competition programmes of the women's U17 and U19 teams, with a focus on developing players to help maximise their potential and the opportunity to progress to the senior team.

Redmond made her Northern Ireland debut in 1996 and was assistant coach with the Northern Ireland senior women's team from 2009 until 2014.

A former Glentoran player, Redmond won 22 trophies over a 12-year period as coach and player at the east Belfast club.