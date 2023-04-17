Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic and Rangers have been playing B teams in the Lowland League since 2021

Scottish Lowland League clubs have voted in favour of accepting Premiership B teams into the division again next season.

Celtic and Rangers have been represented in the division since 2021, with Hearts entering their B team for the current campaign.

The league tweeted external-link : "This vote comes following the Pyramid Review undertaken by the Scottish FA this season."

Spartans have won the division and will contest the SPFL's pyramid play-off.

They will take on the Highland League champions for a place in the League 2 play-off final, with the winner featuring in the fourth tier the following campaign. Buckie Thistle and Brechin City are the last two teams in contention for the Highland League title.

Celtic, Hearts and Rangers' B teams are not eligible for the pyramid play-off.