Leeds captain Liam Cooper impressed on his return to the side against Fulham at the weekend but could miss out on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds pair Liam Cooper and Max Wober are fitness doubts, having been unable to train on Monday after returning from injuries to play at the weekend.

Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas are still unavailable.

Leicester manager Dean Smith is hopeful that James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy will all be available.

Maddison and Barnes missed the win over Wolves because of illness and injury respectively, while Vardy was withdrawn at half-time with an ankle issue.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have only won one of the nine most recent meetings in all competitions, a 3-1 Premier League victory at King Power Stadium in January 2021.

Leicester won this season's reverse fixture 2-0 in October and can complete a Premier League double over Leeds for just the second time, having managed it in 1997-98.

Leeds United

Leeds have suffered three straight league defeats, after taking 10 points from their first six games under Javi Gracia.

The 23 goals they have conceded in nine Premier League matches since Gracia took charge is the most in the division over that period.

Leeds have conceded 18 goals in their five league fixtures in April. The club already holds the Premier League record for most goals conceded in a calendar month: 20 in February 2022.

Rodrigo is one short of 100 Premier League appearances, including 17 for Bolton Wanderers.

Leicester City

Leicester ended a nine-match Premier League winless run on Saturday by beating Wolves.

All three of their league victories in 2023 have been in games when they conceded first.

The Foxes have lost 20 Premier League matches this season, their joint-highest figure in a 38-game season.

They can equal the club Premier League record of 18 consecutive matches without a clean sheet, set from August to December 1994.

Leicester and Nottingham Forest have jointly conceded a league-high 14 goals from outside the penalty area this season.

Harvey Barnes has scored in each of his last six league appearances against Leeds.

James Maddison has failed to score and made only one assist in his last eight Premier League appearances.

