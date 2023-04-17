Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ajax are positioning themselves to be in the hunt for Celtic winger Liel Abada this summer, with the Dutch giants monitoring the Israel international's situation. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesborough and Preston have all sent scouts to watch in-form Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes is being monitored by English Championship winners Burnley, with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City also keen. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Everton have sent scouts to check out Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes and are also watching 16-year-old Ross County defender Dylan Smith. (Daily Mail) external-link

Benfica will be due 50% of any future transfer fee paid for Aberdeen star Luis 'Duk' Lopes, the Cape Verde striker has revealed. (O Jogo via Herald external-link , subscription required)

Dutch defender Jay Idzes is back on the Aberdeen transfer wish list, having shelved a January pre-contract move for the Go Ahead Eagles player after Jim Goodwin's sacking. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts have given striker James Wilson, 16, permission to talk to English Premier League clubs with a fee due if he rejects a Tynecastle deal. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts are a complete mess and interim manager Steven Naismith needs to realise third place is the be all and end all, says former Tynecastle midfielder Ryan Stevenson. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian are set to be boosted by the return of Rocky Bushiri going into the final few games of the season. The defender has been sidelined with an ankle problem since January. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton says maybe one day he will have to take over at Hearts,Hibernian or Aberdeen to "ram it down the Old Firm's throats" since he is fed up being described as a flop from his playing stint with Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link