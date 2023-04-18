Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abi Harrison (right) scored the final goal of the team's 5-0 win over Sunderland

Bristol City are in the "privileged" position of having promotion to the Women's Super League in their hands, says midfielder Jasmine Bull.

The club are six points clear at the top of the Women's Championship with two games to go.

They host Charlton on Sunday knowing one point will secure their return to the WSL.

"It is a great privilege, it's just the final bit now, the final push," Bull told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It's not going to be easy but the belief that I have in the team and that we should all have in ourselves, we're capable of anything. But it's not going to be a walk in the park."

After dropping points in the loss to Sheffield United earlier in April, Bristol City thrashed Sunderland 5-0 away last weekend, with Bull scoring her first-ever goal.

Second-placed London City Lionesses then fell to a 1-0 defeat by Southampton, which opened up the gap at the top of the table and put the Robins firmly in the driving seat.

"We were looking to bounce-back after our previous performance in the league and put a statement out there," Bull said.

"We're not looking too much at what other teams are doing because if we do what we're doing then we can pull it off."

The match against Charlton is the Robins' final home game of the campaign and will be held at Ashton Gate.

More than 4,000 tickets have already been sold with the club hopeful of beating their record attendance of 5,752, last year at the same ground in their game against Liverpool.

Liverpool secured promotion to the WSL that day, with Bristol City hoping to emulate their feat in front of a home crowd before travelling away to Birmingham for their final game of the campaign.

"We want that feeling, we wanted that feeling, so if we can do that would be amazing," Bull added.