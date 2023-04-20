There have been two all-Merseyside finals, in 1986 and 1989, in the 151-year history of the FA Cup, but never an all-Manchester one - will that change this year?

"My 606 co-host Robbie Savage wants a Manchester City versus Manchester United final because he thinks it will be good for football," said BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton ahead of this weekend's semi-finals.

"But I don't think like that. United have to earn their place in the final, and they have to get past a Brighton side that I love to watch."

As well as the FA Cup semi-finals, Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

For all of this weekend's fixtures he is up against Chris Batten, bassist in rock band Enter Shikari and a QPR fan.

Enter Shikari's new album, A Kiss For The Whole World, is out on Friday. They have just finished a tour of the UK and play their next set of shows in the United States in May.

Chris (second left) is one of the founder members of Enter Shikari, who have had five top-10 albums - their last release, Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, reached number two in the UK charts in 2020

Batten followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather to support QPR, who were last in the top flight in 2015 and will have to wait at least another year to return - with a terrible run of form in the Championship having seen their promotion push turn into a relegation fight.

"The thing that I've found most upsetting is that we don't seem to be creating any chances in games," Batten told BBC Sport.

"I don't mind losing if we have made a few chances, but it doesn't even feel like we are doing that, and you can just see the points gap to the bottom three getting closer and closer every week.

"This happened last season as well, when we dropped from second to below mid-table in the space of about 12 games, so it has been two seasons now featuring an utterly abysmal collapse.

"This time has been worse, though, and it has been hard to watch - I am getting more joy from watching St Albans City at the moment."

The National League South club are the hometown team of Enter Shikari, who have sponsored their shirts since 2020.

St Albans City - with Enter Shikari on their shirts - reached the second round of the FA Cup last season

"Growing up, I was passionate about two things; football and music," Batten said. "When I was a kid my parents wanted to keep me busy during the holidays so I was always signed up to the Saints' Soccer School that the St Albans players ran back then.

"So it's brilliant to have this connection now, and it has kind of come full circle.

"Saints chairman and co-owner, Lawrence Levy, called me and said how the club works closely with local schools and the community in St Albans, and how he knew Enter Shikari was constantly making charitable donations in the area and doing whatever we could to give something back.

"He thought there was no reason why we couldn't do all of that in collaboration and that was the basis for everything that has happened since, to raise awareness of the club and bring more kids into football and music, improving their lifestyles and offering opportunities through community outreach programmes.

"I remember the first game I went to when they had the band's name on their shirts. It was such a lovely moment, and I didn't realise how proud I would be."

FA Cup semi-final predictions When? Gap Result Chris Sutton Chris Batten SATURDAY, 22 APRIL Man City v Sheff Utd 20 x-x 5-0 3-1 SUNDAY, 23 APRIL Brighton v Man Utd 4 x-x 3-2 2-2*

*Man Utd to win on pens

Gap = difference in league places.

You can watch Brighton versus Manchester United live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

There are no replays in the FA Cup semi-finals, and the ties will be decided by extra-time and penalties.

Premier League - week 32 When? Result Chris Sutton Chris Batten FRIDAY, 21 APRIL Arsenal v Southampton x-x 2-0 3-1 SATURDAY, 22 APRIL Fulham v Leeds x-x 2-1 0-1 Brentford v Aston Villa x-x 1-2 1-1 Crystal Palace v Everton x-x 1-1 2-0 Leicester v Wolves x-x 1-1 1-1 Liverpool v Nott'm Forest x-x 3-0 3-0 SUNDAY, 23 APRIL Bournemouth v West Ham x-x 0-0 2-2 Newcastle v Tottenham x-x 3-1 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Key for FA Cup info boxes: PL = Premier League C = Championship L1 = League One L2 = League Two NL = non-league r = won after replay H = Home A = Away

FRIDAY, 21 APRIL

Arsenal v Southampton (20:00 BST)

Arsenal will still be stinging after letting a two-goal lead slip in their draw with West Ham last weekend. It is that sort of result that makes the doubts creep in when you are a player.

I remember when I won the title with Blackburn in 1995, we lost 3-2 at home to Manchester City in April, in a game where we led twice. We were a quite a young team, like Arsenal are now, and it hurt us.

Compared to our title rivals that season, Manchester United, we were quite inexperienced in terms of dealing with the pressure of the final few weeks of the season. We got over the line in the end, but the City defeat was probably the first time we began to feel nervous.

That's what might be happening at Arsenal now. Their players will have felt sick going into the dressing room at London Stadium at full-time last Sunday and dropping points like that is a very different feeling to when you draw after trailing 2-0.

I don't think Gunners boss Mikel Arteta got it right when he said afterwards that his side looked "too comfortable" when they went ahead early on against the Hammers.

He might just have been emotional at the result but he seemed to be questioning his players' mentality and I don't think we ever saw Sir Alex Ferguson doing that at United - he would have blamed the referee, or anything, instead.

Maybe the pressure is getting to Arteta too, but his side need to start dominating games again, or at least controlling them - starting with this one.

Arsenal go to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday so this is an absolutely must-win game for them to get back on track. It would be unthinkable for them to drop points against the bottom side - if they do, I think the title has definitely gone.

It's must-win for Southampton, too, and their situation means they cannot be happy with a point whoever they are playing.

It might actually help them that the pressure is off them a bit, because most people think they are down now, but I still don't see them getting anything at Emirates Stadium.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Chris Batten's prediction: Arsenal have had a blip recently but it would be really dramatic if they didn't win this. I don't see them slipping up this time. 3-1

SATURDAY, 22 APRIL

Fulham v Leeds (Premier League, 12:30)

Fulham's win at Everton last week surprised the life out of me. Where on earth did that come from after four straight league defeats!?

Marco Silva's side thoroughly deserved it too, and they will have their confidence back now. That doesn't make them any easier to read though, and I don't really know what to expect from them next.

Leeds, meanwhile, have absolutely fallen to bits. I was a long way out when I predicted they would draw with Liverpool on Monday, but I don't think many people could have seen them capitulating the way they did.

They surely cannot concede another five or six, but I really don't see them keeping Fulham quiet.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Chris Batten's prediction: I've got to go for Leeds with this one! 0-1

Brentford v Aston Villa (Premier League, 15:00)

I'm probably not the only person to have under-estimated Aston Villa in recent weeks. Unai Emery's side are flying and their 3-0 win over Newcastle last time out actually flattered the Magpies, who have got the best defensive record in the top flight.

Villa's performance in that game was one of the best displays I've seen from any team this season. They are brilliantly organised but also carry a real attacking threat.

Ollie Watkins has talked about Emery's coaching and playing off the defender's shoulder but Emiliano Buendia is becoming more prominent, creating chances for Watkins the same way he used to with Teemu Pukki in his Norwich days.

Brentford's results have dropped off a bit in recent weeks but they still don't lose many at home. It's only the fact Villa have been so good that makes me think they can edge it.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Chris Batten's prediction: Brentford are doing so well... but Villa are in great form at the moment. I'm going to go for a draw here. 1-1

Crystal Palace v Everton (Premier League, 15:00)

The fact Everton could not put away Fulham is a massive worry for them.

We know they will scrap away under Sean Dyche but they need more quality if they are going to pick up the points they need to stay up.

In contrast, Crystal Palace are safe now as far as I'm concerned after their recent revival under Roy Hodgson.

It is almost three years since Palace last won four league games in a row and they've only done it nine times in total in the top flight in the Premier League era.

So, it is only the law of probability that is stopping me from backing the Eagles to take this one. Everton are creaking, and cannot afford to lose, so I am going for a draw instead.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Chris Batten's prediction: Everton have gone four games without a win now and it is going to be hard for them to turn that around here, against a team who are in really good form. 2-0

Leicester v Wolves (Premier League, 15:00)

Wolves look safe already but Leicester are in deep trouble, and about to start a run of games against teams around them at the bottom of the table.

The Foxes really need to win this game for starters, but do I trust them defensively enough for them to do it? No, I don't - I am expecting Wolves to score.

Leicester have been leaky all season, and their form at King Power Stadium is poor - only Southampton have a worse home record - so just because they badly need a win does not mean any of that will change.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Chris Batten's prediction: Leicester are in deep trouble but I have a feeling they will pull something out the bag here. 1-1

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest (Premier League, 15:00)

This is probably the game I am most confident about this week - mostly based on Nottingham Forest's terrible away form.

Forest boss Steve Cooper got a vote of confidence last week from the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis but was told that results must improve. They haven't.

Based on what Marinakis said, I am surprised Cooper is still in a job, not that I in any way think he should be sacked. I don't see Forest ending their 10-game winless run at Anfield, though.

Liverpool look stronger up front now Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are back from injury and Jurgen Klopp has copied Pep Guardiola's playbook by using Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new inverted role.

It is working really well, and I can see them scoring more goals here.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Chris Batten's prediction: Liverpool will get a few goals in this one. 3-0

Man City v Sheff Utd (FA Cup semi-final, 16:45)

Premier League (2nd) v Championship (2nd) Who did they beat? 6R: Burnley (C) H 6R: Blackburn (C) H 5R: Bristol C (C) A 5R: Tottenham (PL) H 4R: Arsenal (PL) H 4R: Wrexham (NL) Hr 3R: Chelsea (PL) H 3R: Millwall (C) A

I hate the fact that on-loan Sheffield United duo James McAtee and Tommy Doyle can't play in this tie because the rules don't allow them to face their parent club.

I understand why that is the case but, if your club has allowed you to leave on loan, they have deemed you not good enough to play for them. Why shouldn't you be allowed to play against them?

Joao Cancelo was allowed to play for Bayern Munich against City in the Champions League in the same circumstances, but the Football Association have a different approach to Uefa and it means McAtee and Doyle miss out on what would have been a memorable day for them.

Who knows how many more times they will get the opportunity to play in the semi-finals of the FA Cup?

Sheffield United are on the brink of sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, so this has still been a successful season for them, whatever happens at Wembley.

There is no pressure on them whatsoever, but their FA Cup run ends here. City are in that zone now where they are playing extremely well and even if Pep Guardiola makes changes before his side face Arsenal on Wednesday, they have got too much quality for the Blades.

For various reasons, the likes of Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden have not featured much in recent weeks and we've seen Pep Guardiola do this before, where certain players get left out for a spell.

This is an opportunity for them to come in and really show their worth ahead of the final few weeks of the season.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 5-0

Chris Batten's prediction: Sheffield United will come out strong and I think they will get a goal... but I'd still back City to take the tie. 3-1

SUNDAY, 23 APRIL

Bournemouth v West Ham (Premier League, 14:00)

In the last hour of their draw with Arsenal, West Ham looked more like the team they were in the previous two seasons. I was impressed.

But Bournemouth continue to prove me wrong, with their results and performances, and last week's win over Tottenham makes me think they are going to stay up. That was such a huge moment for them.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 0-0

Chris Batten's prediction: They have both picked up some points recently, let's go for a draw. 2-2

Newcastle v Tottenham (Premier League, 14:00)

I know Tottenham have got Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who is coming into form, but I am not backing them any more.

It has been a strange old season for Spurs and I don't think they will get in the Champions League places from here. They don't deserve to.

I feel like we are approaching the stage of the season where all that Tottenham fans will be hoping for is that Arsenal don't win the Premier League but, for now, Spurs still have a chance of making the top four.

So this is a big one. Newcastle will take the game to Tottenham, and I can see it being quite open.

I also think the Magpies will bounce back from their defeat by Aston Villa, and they know they can take a big step towards the Champions League themselves if they win this one.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Chris Batten's prediction: My brother in law is a Spurs fan and he won't be happy but I am going to back Newcastle here. 2-1

Brighton v Man Utd (FA Cup semi-final, 16:30)

Premier League (7th) v Premier League (3rd) Who did they beat? 6R: Grimsby (L2) H 6R: Fulham (PL) H) 5R: Stoke (C) A 5R: Leeds (PL) H 4R: Liverpool (PL) H 4R: Reading (C) H 3R: Middlesbrough (C) A 3R: Everton (PL) H

Manchester United played very well in their win over Forest last week. I thought Erik ten Hag's side were stretched by injuries and I had gone for a 1-1 draw, but I called that one completely wrong.

Bruno Fernandes helped them dominate at City Ground, and Marcus Rashford's return from injury this week is a big boost too.

But it's still hard to judge exactly how good United were in that game because of how bad Forest were, and I think Brighton are a completely different proposition.

I watched the Seagulls against Chelsea last weekend and - yes, we know Chelsea are having a bad time of it right now - Roberto de Zerbi's side absolutely destroyed them.

Brighton picked up a couple of injuries in that game, with striker Evan Ferguson and defender Joel Veltman both forced off in the first half. They are likely to miss out on Wembley, but I don't think that will affect them much, though.

They just got on with it against Chelsea and they won't change the way they play in this game - I think they will have too much for United.

Chris Sutton's prediction: 3-2

Chris Batten's prediction: This one is going the distance, but I am going for an all-Manchester FA Cup final. 2-2 AET - Man Utd to win on penalties

Chris Sutton and Chris Batten were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

