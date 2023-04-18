Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Daryl Dike has played just 27 games since joining West Bromwich Albion 15 months ago

West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike could be out for up to nine months after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The 22-year-old United States forward suffered the injury during Albion's 2-1 Championship win at Stoke on Saturday.

Dike has been plagued by setbacks since joining the Baggies in January 2022.

A hamstring injury picked up on his full debut against Peterborough kept him out for six months and a thigh problem just one game into his return led to another three-month absence.

He missed out on the USA World Cup squad as a consequence but scored seven goals in 22 league games for the Baggies after regaining fitness in November.

However, he was stretchered off just before the hour mark at the bet365 Stadium after damaging his right Achilles.

The Baggies say the injury will require surgery and estimate Dike will be "sidelined for six to nine months". external-link

"Albion's medical and sports science teams will provide Dike with all the support he requires to return to full fitness later this year," the club added.

West Brom are three points off the Championship play-off places with five games remaining.