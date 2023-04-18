Last updated on .From the section Wales

Dr Ian Mitchell (left) previously worked with Wales men under former manager Chris Coleman

Dr Ian Mitchell has joined the Wales team in the new position of head of performance psychology.

The new role will entail working with the men's national side as well as both men's and women's age-grade sides.

Mitchell has previously worked for the Football Association of Wales [FAW], most notably during Euro 2016 where Wales' men reached the semi-finals.

"It's an honour and a privilege to return to the FAW having been involved previously," Mitchell said.

"[Euro] 2016 was incredible, it was a special group of players and staff with a strong environment both on and off the pitch in terms of a high-performing culture.

"It's an experience I hope to have again with the current regime. Wales is such a unique country with a great culture and a real sense of belonging and identity, I can't wait to get started again."

Mitchell also worked with Swansea City during their time in the Premier League and with the Football Association in England as head of performance psychology for five years.