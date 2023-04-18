Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton's side are aiming for a return to National League South after four years

Ryan Brett's late goal saw third-placed Truro City beat second-placed Bracknell Town in Southern League Premier South.

The win in the game - which was re-arranged from last week after heavy rain at Bolitho Park - means the White Tigers are just a point behind Bracknell with two games to play.

Brett's deflected shot with 10 minutes to go sealed victory for City, who have won three of their past four games.

Bracknell ended with 10 men after George Knight's second booking late on.

Both sides still have an outside chance of pipping leaders Weston-super-Mare to the title and automatic promotion to National League South.

Bracknell are five points behind Weston, with Truro six behind, so both clubs need Weston to lose their final two games and hope they can turn around an inferior goal difference.

Both sides have already secured a place in the play-offs.