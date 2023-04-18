Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Jon Guthrie joined Northampton from Scottish club Livingston in 2021

Northampton Town captain Jon Guthrie will not play again this season after suffering an injury in their 0-0 draw with Carlisle United.

The 30-year-old defender completed the full match at Brunton Park on Saturday, but the club have confirmed he will miss the rest of the promotion run-in. external-link

Guthrie has made 43 appearances for the Cobblers in 2022-23, scoring twice.

Jon Brady's side were second in the League Two table ahead of Tuesday's game at Sutton United.

They are hoping to return to the third tier of English football following relegation two seasons ago.

Northampton reached the play-offs last term but were then beaten by Mansfield Town.