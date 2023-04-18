Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Anthony Forde celebrates after scoring Wrexham's opener against Yeovil

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says he "cannot wait" for Saturday's game against Boreham Wood when Wrexham can clinch the National League title.

The Dragons are one win away from a return to the Football League after Tuesday's 3-0 win over Yeovil Town.

Parkinson's side are now four points clear of second-placed Notts County and with two games remaining, victory at home on Saturday will secure promotion.

"It's a day we've been waiting for," Parkinson said.

"It's part one done of the week. We know what we have to do - we're four points clear and two games to go.

"We just need to concentrate on how we need to play against Boreham Wood.

"Obviously we know what they're about and we'll be looking at them closely over the next few days, and hopefully we can set a game plan up and implement it as well as they've done tonight.

"The aim is to play at our very best at the weekend and we'll see whether that's good enough to get the points on Saturday."

Wrexham had failed to break the deadlock during the first half against a stubborn Yeovil side fighting for their National League survival.

But Anthony Forde, James Jones and Paul Mullin's second-half goals saw the Glovers relegated and put Wrexham one win from ending a 15-year absence from the Football League.

"I was detecting outside the club people were almost looking ahead to Saturday and we had to make sure our focus was purely on tonight," Parkinson added.

"Tonight was about setting up the game on Saturday. We've done that, the professionalism was outstanding from the lads.

"I'm really looking forward to the weekend. It's almost the days in between the games you want them to go quick.

"The lads relish playing here at the Racecourse."

Wrexham's win also takes them to 107 points for the season and breaks the National League and professional English single-season points record.

Boreham Wood are sixth in the National League and will be looking to secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs to keep their own promotion hopes alive.