Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 2Baldock
  • 28McAtee
  • 8Berge
  • 22Doyle
  • 13Lowe
  • 9McBurnie
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 6Basham
  • 10Sharp
  • 16Norwood
  • 20Bogle
  • 36Jebbison

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 15Pieters
  • 3Townsend
  • 14Molumby
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 17J Wallace
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 18Grant
  • 21Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 5Bartley
  • 7Rogic
  • 8Livermore
  • 19Swift
  • 22Albrighton
  • 32Malcolm
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

  2. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Karlan Grant.

  8. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant tries a through ball, but Darnell Furlong is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

  13. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McAtee.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).

  18. Post update

    George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley442714382344895
2Sheff Utd432581065362983
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Sunderland4417141363531065
7Millwall441811155144765
8Blackburn44198174750-365
9West Brom441713145547864
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18QPR441211214369-2647
19Rotherham431016174758-1146
20Cardiff431210213852-1446
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport