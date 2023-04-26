Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 2Baldock
- 28McAtee
- 8Berge
- 22Doyle
- 13Lowe
- 9McBurnie
- 29Ndiaye
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 6Basham
- 10Sharp
- 16Norwood
- 20Bogle
- 36Jebbison
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Palmer
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 17J Wallace
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 18Grant
- 21Thomas-Asante
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 7Rogic
- 8Livermore
- 19Swift
- 22Albrighton
- 32Malcolm
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Wes Foderingham (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Karlan Grant.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Karlan Grant tries a through ball, but Darnell Furlong is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace.
Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).
Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).
Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by James McAtee.
Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).
Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion).
George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.