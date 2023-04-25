Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City20:00ArsenalArsenal
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Arsenal preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake celebrates scoring against Arsenal in January
Nathan Ake was Manchester City's match winner against Arsenal in the FA Cup in Janaury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City's only injury concern is defender Nathan Ake, who missed his side's FA Cup semi-final win because of a hamstring issue.

Pep Guardiola could give a start to Phil Foden, who returned to action on Saturday after more than a month out.

Arsenal defender William Saliba remains sidelined with the back problem that has plagued him for five weeks.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka faces a fitness test after missing Friday's draw with Southampton due to illness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am very confident with my prediction for this game - the only thing I wasn't sure about was whether Arsenal would score.

The Gunners are playing this match at one of the worst possible moments because City have found their rhythm and are hitting some incredible form.

I really hope Arsenal are brave and take the game to City because the Gunners' attack is their strength, but in many ways that will play into the home side's hands.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v writers and directors Lee Cronin and Kyra Gardner

Capital curse - Manchester City's past four home league defeats have all been against London sides: Chelsea and Crystal Palace in 2021, and Spurs and Brentford in 2022.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal have lost 11 consecutive top-flight games to Manchester City, their longest losing streak versus any opponent in the club's league history.
  • Pep Guardiola's City side have won all six Premier League home matches against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 17-3.
  • The Gunners have scored just three goals in 10 previous league meetings.
  • City have beaten Arsenal twice this season and are seeking a hat-trick of wins against the Gunners in a single campaign for the third time in five years.

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have won eight of their past nine league games, including the previous six in a row.
  • They are unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions, winning 13 and drawing three.
  • Pep Guardiola's side have won all 11 of their home fixtures in all competitions this year, scoring 40 goals in the process.
  • Erling Haaland is two shy of equalling Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 34 goals in a season.
  • Haaland has scored 11 times in his past four home appearances.
  • Ederson has kept just six clean sheets across 20 games in all competitions since Christmas.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal are on a 10-match unbeaten league run, although they've drawn the last three in a row.
  • The Gunners have won 11 of their 16 Premier League away fixtures, drawing three and losing two.
  • Mikel Arteta's team have conceded two or more times in six of their past 11 top-flight games.
  • However, Arsenal have also scored at least twice in each of the last eight Premier League fixtures.
  • The north London side could score and concede multiple goals in four successive top-flight matches for the first time since a run of six between December 1960 to February 1961, which included a 5-4 home win over Manchester City.
  • Arteta has lost all six of his Premier League meetings with Manchester City as a manager - they are the only side the Spaniard has failed to beat in the division.
  • Gabriel Martinelli has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 league appearances, scoring eight and setting up three.

My Manchester City line-up

Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Arsenal line-up

Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32236377344375
2Man City30224478285070
3Newcastle311611454252959
4Man Utd3018574637959
5Tottenham32165115851753
6Aston Villa32156114541451
7Liverpool31148959382150
8Brighton29147854371749
9Fulham31136124442245
10Brentford32101484843544
11Chelsea31109123033-339
12Crystal Palace32910133140-937
13West Ham3197153341-834
14Wolves3297162744-1734
15Bournemouth3296173163-3233
16Leeds3278174162-2129
17Leicester3284204356-1328
18Everton32610162446-2228
19Nottm Forest3269172659-3327
20Southampton3266202756-2924
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport