Nathan Ake was Manchester City's match winner against Arsenal in the FA Cup in Janaury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City's only injury concern is defender Nathan Ake, who missed his side's FA Cup semi-final win because of a hamstring issue.

Pep Guardiola could give a start to Phil Foden, who returned to action on Saturday after more than a month out.

Arsenal defender William Saliba remains sidelined with the back problem that has plagued him for five weeks.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka faces a fitness test after missing Friday's draw with Southampton due to illness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am very confident with my prediction for this game - the only thing I wasn't sure about was whether Arsenal would score.

The Gunners are playing this match at one of the worst possible moments because City have found their rhythm and are hitting some incredible form.

I really hope Arsenal are brave and take the game to City because the Gunners' attack is their strength, but in many ways that will play into the home side's hands.

Prediction: 3-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost 11 consecutive top-flight games to Manchester City, their longest losing streak versus any opponent in the club's league history.

Pep Guardiola's City side have won all six Premier League home matches against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 17-3.

The Gunners have scored just three goals in 10 previous league meetings.

City have beaten Arsenal twice this season and are seeking a hat-trick of wins against the Gunners in a single campaign for the third time in five years.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won eight of their past nine league games, including the previous six in a row.

They are unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions, winning 13 and drawing three.

Pep Guardiola's side have won all 11 of their home fixtures in all competitions this year, scoring 40 goals in the process.

Erling Haaland is two shy of equalling Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 34 goals in a season.

Haaland has scored 11 times in his past four home appearances.

Ederson has kept just six clean sheets across 20 games in all competitions since Christmas.

Arsenal

Arsenal are on a 10-match unbeaten league run, although they've drawn the last three in a row.

The Gunners have won 11 of their 16 Premier League away fixtures, drawing three and losing two.

Mikel Arteta's team have conceded two or more times in six of their past 11 top-flight games.

However, Arsenal have also scored at least twice in each of the last eight Premier League fixtures.

The north London side could score and concede multiple goals in four successive top-flight matches for the first time since a run of six between December 1960 to February 1961, which included a 5-4 home win over Manchester City.

Arteta has lost all six of his Premier League meetings with Manchester City as a manager - they are the only side the Spaniard has failed to beat in the division.

Gabriel Martinelli has been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 10 league appearances, scoring eight and setting up three.

