Burnley have made their move to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent under freedom of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Mail plus external-link , subscription required)

English Premier League and German Bundesliga clubs have shown "serious interest" in Matt O'Riley but the Danish under-21 midfielder remains happy at Celtic. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has been hampered by a knee injury and could go for surgery before the end of the campaign. (Daily Record) external-link

Ange Postecoglou insists summer recruitment plans are already in place to make Celtic stronger but the manager admits interest in his current group means it is uncertain just how much business may need to be done. (Daily Record) external-link

Turkish giants Galatasaray were among the several clubs who watched Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet score in Saturday's Edinburgh derby win at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Millwall could be set to reignite their move to land Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet after failing with an approach in January. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former boss Jim Goodwin has revealed Aberdeen signed Duk for free and the current Dundee United manager is certain his old club will rake in millions when they decide to sell him on. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager David Martindale is convinced Stephen Kelly will go on to play at a "higher level" and earn Livingston a transfer fee after thriving at the club this season. (Herald external-link , subscription required)

St Mirren assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll is wanted by former club Cliftonville as their new manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former referees Steve Conroy and Des Roache accuse Rangers and the Scottish FA of failing to appropriately punish coach Craig McPherson for his apparent headbutt on Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers have issued a further three million shares in their holding company at a price of 25p, with new chairman John Bennett now owning 5.51% of the club's issued share capital. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scottish manager David Moyes is increasingly likely to leave West Ham this summer with the process of identifying potential replacements under way. (Daily Mail) external-link