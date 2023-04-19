Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Nigel Clough took Mansfield Town to the League Two play-off final last season

Boss Nigel Clough says Mansfield Town have to keep their eight-game unbeaten run going until the end of the season if they are to challenge for promotion.

Tuesday's 2-1 victory at Newport ensured the Stags remain firmly in the play-off race, despite dropping outside the top seven on goal difference.

Salford's win against Hartlepool edged them into the play-off spots ahead of Mansfield, who have a game in hand.

"The effort was absolutely incredible," Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We are eight unbeaten now and we almost have to stay unbeaten now for the last four games."

Clough said his injury-depleted squad was physically "shattered" by the end of the win at Newport.

"The way we achieved it, we are down to our bare bones, lost players throughout the game and hung on," Clough said.

The Stags boss said he "would have to count up" how many fit players he has available when they return from a few days off on Friday as they prepare for Saturday's home game against third-placed Stevenage.

While Boro are in the automatic promotion spots, they remain only seven points clear of the Stags.

Clough said midfielder Stephen McLaughlin, who only recently returned from an ankle injury, "doesn't look too good" having been forced off with a knee injury after coming off the bench at Rodney Parade.

Jordan Bowery also came off with a hamstring injury, and while Rhys Oates is nearing a comeback he is only considered "50-50 at best for the bench" this weekend.